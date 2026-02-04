 Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Slips On Parliament Stairs, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Rushes To Help | VIDEO
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was briefly seen slipping on the stairs inside the Parliament complex on Wednesday, prompting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and others nearby to quickly assist him. Tharoor regained his balance and walked away safely. The incident occurred amid tense scenes following opposition protests over the suspension of MPs.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Akhilesh Yadav rushes to assist Shashi Tharoor after the Congress MP briefly slips on the stairs, as tense political scenes unfold outside the Lok Sabha | Instagram/ANI

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was briefly seen slipping on the stairs inside the Parliament complex on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who was standing just beside the MP quickly rush forward and assist him. A video of the moment has since surfaced on social media.

The video shows Tharoor walking down the stairs when his foot appears to slip. He is immediately supported by Akhilesh Yadav, along with other MPs and staff present nearby. Tharoor is then seen regaining his balance and walking back.

The moment came amid a tense political atmosphere, with the Lok Sabha adjourned on Wednesday following loud sloganeering by opposition members over the suspension of eight MPs during the ongoing Budget Session. The House is scheduled to resume at 12 pm.

Suspended MPs Protest Outside Parliament

Earlier, the suspended opposition MPs were seen protesting outside Parliament, holding placards reading “PM is compromised.” Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had made similar allegations while speaking to the media on the India–US trade agreement.

The suspended MPs include Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Dean Kuriakose, and CPI(M) MP S Venkatesan.

PM Modi to Reply to Motion of Thanks

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s address later in the day.

SP MP Defends Rahul Gandhi

Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauria defended Rahul Gandhi, stating that the Leader of Opposition represents the voice of people who voted against the BJP.

