 CM Mamata Banerjee Labels ECI 'WhatsApp Commission' In Supreme Court, Alleges Targeted Voter Deletion In West Bengal
CM Mamata Banerjee Labels ECI 'WhatsApp Commission' In Supreme Court, Alleges Targeted Voter Deletion In West Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticised the Election Commission in the Supreme Court, calling it a “WhatsApp Commission” and alleging wrongful voter deletions under SIR. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said the court flagged concerns and listed further hearing on Monday, while BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari dismissed her plea as ineffective.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had sharply criticised the Election Commission at Supreme Court and called it ‘WhatsApp Commission’. | File Pic

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had sharply criticised the Election Commission at Supreme Court and called it ‘WhatsApp Commission’.

MP Details CM's Court Allegations

After coming from the court, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee stated that while speaking inside the apex court Mamata alleged that Bengal has been targeted.

“SIR is being done in Bengal in a wrong way. The whatsapp commission is responsible for deletion of voter’s names in the name of logical discrepancies. I am not fighting for my party but I am fighting for the common people. Why are micro-observers from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states given to Bengal? They are deleting names of genuine voters,” mentioned the TMC MP stating that Mamata had argued on these lines inside the court during the hearing.

Matter Adjourned to Monday

Notably, the Supreme Court heard ‘two important points’ while hearing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s plea challenging SIR and listed the matter for further hearing on Monday.

According to Banerjee, Mamata also pointed out that in the last four months there has been no inclusion of names but only deletion.

“Father’s name was Khan. Now this time they have printed Kha whose mistake it is? The court itself cited examples such as Datta and Dutta, and Bipool versus Vipul.

"Bonded Labourer" Remark & Letters to ECI

The TMC MP also mentioned that the West Bengal Chief Minister told the court she had written six letters to the ECI and described herself as a ‘bonded labourer’.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi had heard the matter.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari however claimed that the Chief Minister had returned to Kolkata with a big ‘zero’ in her hand.

