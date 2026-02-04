Congress 'Tweet Master Party’, Survives On Rhetorics: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini | IANS

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Wednesday hit out at the Congress for what he held, its illogical claims over the Union budget and alleged the party had turned confusion into its only policy.

‘Tweet master party’ remark

Calling Congress a “tweet master party”, the chief minister alleged that it survives on rhetoric and confrontation, while asserting that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendera Modi, the BJP is steadily expanding its footprint not only in Haryana but also in Punjab and Bengal.

Addressing newspersons here Saini said the Congress had no roadmap for development and has reduced itself to reactionary politics. "Congress sirf tweet master ban kar reh gayi hai’ (Congress has been reduced to merely a tweet-master party), he alleged further underlying the ``contrast between online noise and on-ground governance’’.

Budget criticism rebutted

Criticising the Congress for what he termed as irresponsible, half-baked and misleading politics over the Union budget, Saini held that the opposition has neither read nor understood the budget and is opposing it merely for the sake of opposition.

The chief minister further said that when the opposition does not know how to oppose facts, it resorts to protests just to mark attendance. ``Some people rushed to Twitter midway claiming that Haryana got nothing. At least wait for the budget to be fully presented’’, he said, adding that there seems to be a competition within Congress about who can please Rahul Gandhi the most.