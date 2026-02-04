 Punjab: Anti-Drone System Neutralises Drone Loaded With 4 Kg Heroin
In a joint operation with BSF, Punjab police recovered 3.925 kg heroin from agricultural fields in Tarn Taran, after a DJI Matrice drone used by Pak-based smugglers was detected by the “Baaz Akh” Anti-Drone System. Four suspects linked to the smuggling were also arrested with 5 kg heroin and motorcycles impounded.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 10:56 PM IST
Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), 3.925 kg heroin from agricultural fields of the border district of Tarn Taran area. | X @LudhianaRPolice

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), 3.925 kg heroin from agricultural fields of the border district of Tarn Taran area.

Anti-drone detection

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that apart from recovering heroin consignment, police teams have also recovered a DJI Matrice drone, which was used by the Pak-based smugglers to push the consignment from across the international border, pointing towards cross-border smuggling attempts using advanced technology.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tarn Taran Surendra Lamba said that the Punjab government’s “Baaz Akh” Anti-Drone System had detected drone movement near the Tarn Taran area. Acting swiftly, police teams immediately informed the BSF and jointly launched the combing operation leading to neutralise the drone loaded with heroin consignment, which was later recovered from agricultural fields, he said.

4 Held With 5 Kg Heroin

Meanwhile, the police also claimed to have nabbed four persons directly linked to Pak-based smugglers and recovered 5 kg heroin from their possession.

DGP Yadav said that those arrested have been identified as Sukhchain Singh, Navdeep Singh, Sukhpal Singh and Akashdeep Singh, all residents of Amritsar. DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons were directly linked to Pak-based smuggler, who was transporting heroin consignment using drones from across the border.

Apart from recovering heroin consignment, police teams have also impounded their two motorcycles.

