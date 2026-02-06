 Indian Cricketer Rinku Singh's Facebook Account Hacked, Cyber Police Launches Probe
Indian cricketer Rinku Singh’s Facebook account has been hacked, prompting a cybercrime investigation by Aligarh police. Authorities said it is unclear whether the breach caused financial loss or misuse. Singh informed the police himself after discovering the hack, following which his brother filed a formal complaint. The cyber cell is now tracking the digital footprint.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 03:09 PM IST
Rinku Singh | File

Aligarh: Indian men’s cricket team star player Rinku Singh has fallen victim to cybercrime. Singh's Facebook account has been hacked. Police said that it is unclear whether the hack led to any financial loss or if any misuse of the account has taken place. Police are now tracking the digital footprint from which the account was breached.

Singh came to know about the breach recently while he was on the cricket field. The police and cyber cell have now taken over the case.

Aligarh SSP Neeraj Kumar said Singh himself called him to inform him about the hacking of his Facebook account. The cricketer’s brother, Sonu Singh, filed a written complaint with the city’s cyber cell on Wednesday, demanding strict action against the perpetrators.

Reportedly, Rinku was inactive on Facebook for several months due to his demanding and tight cricketing schedule, a factor that may have delayed the discovery of the hack.

When Was The Account Hacked?

"It is not clear when exactly the account was hacked. The cyber crime cell has initiated a detailed investigation into the matter," police said.

