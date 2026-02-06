Video: Bulandshahr Influencer Alleges Police Officer Sought Sexual Favours Instead Of Help

A woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district has accused a police personnel of sexual harassment, alleging that he demanded sexual favours after she approached the police to file a complaint against a man who had been abusing her online.

The complainant, a social media influencer known for posting dance videos, said a youth identified as Faiz Ansari had been harassing her for some time. According to her, Ansari reposted her videos on Instagram along with abusive remarks, prompting her to lodge a complaint at a local police station.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The woman claimed that while seeking assistance, she was advised at the station to contact police personnel Kuldeep Rathi. However, instead of helping her, Rathi allegedly made inappropriate advances.

“He started making late-night calls and flooded my inbox with messages such as ‘I like you,’ ‘Want to have sex with you,’ and ‘meet me,’” she alleged, adding that the constant harassment caused severe mental distress.

The woman further claimed that the officer sided with the accused and sent the man’s family members to her house, where she was allegedly threatened with death. She said the ongoing ordeal pushed her into such trauma that she began contemplating suicide.

Seeking justice, the woman approached the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), who has reportedly instructed officials to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused.