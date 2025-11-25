Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Audi Driver Arrested For Kidnapping Biker, Seeking Sexual Favours From Abducted Man In Bandra

Mumbai crime | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a biker in Bandra and demanding sexual favours, in a late-night incident that has raised serious concerns over public safety. The accused, identified as Chirag Hargunani, was reportedly driving an Audi car under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place.

Details On The Shocking Incident

According to Bandra police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when Hargunani approached two men travelling on a motorcycle near Bandra on the pretext of seeking directions to a nearby park. The accused, who appeared heavily intoxicated, asked one of them, Mohammad Taabish Shoeb Kutty, to sit inside his Audi and guide him, claiming he was unable to navigate in his drunken state.

Kutty agreed initially, believing he was simply helping a lost motorist. However, once inside the car, the situation took a disturbing turn. Police officials said Hargunani suddenly locked the doors and began driving off, effectively abducting the 26-year-old. During the drive, he allegedly made repeated demands for sexual favours from Kutty.

When Kutty refused and insisted on being let out, Hargunani became aggressive. He allegedly assaulted Kutty inside the moving vehicle, refusing to stop or release him. The victim then acted swiftly to protect himself, managing to reach for and remove the car keys during the struggle, forcing the Audi to halt. Kutty immediately stepped out and sought help, after which locals alerted the police.

Also Watch:

Case Filed Against Accused Driver

A team from Bandra police station reached the spot and took Hargunani into custody. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to kidnapping, wrongful confinement, assault and other offences, as reported by PTI. Hargunani remains in police custody as the probe continues.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/