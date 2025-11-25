 Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Audi Driver Arrested For Kidnapping Biker, Seeking Sexual Favours From Abducted Man In Bandra
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Shocker: Drunk Audi Driver Arrested For Kidnapping Biker, Seeking Sexual Favours From Abducted Man In Bandra

Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Audi Driver Arrested For Kidnapping Biker, Seeking Sexual Favours From Abducted Man In Bandra

A drunk Audi driver, identified as 31-year-old Chirag Hargunani, was arrested in Bandra for abducting a biker and demanding sexual favours. He lured the victim, Mohammad Taabish Shoeb Kutty, into his car under the pretext of asking for directions, then assaulted and confined him. Kutty escaped by removing the ignition key, after which police detained the accused.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai crime | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a biker in Bandra and demanding sexual favours, in a late-night incident that has raised serious concerns over public safety. The accused, identified as Chirag Hargunani, was reportedly driving an Audi car under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place.

Details On The Shocking Incident

According to Bandra police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when Hargunani approached two men travelling on a motorcycle near Bandra on the pretext of seeking directions to a nearby park. The accused, who appeared heavily intoxicated, asked one of them, Mohammad Taabish Shoeb Kutty, to sit inside his Audi and guide him, claiming he was unable to navigate in his drunken state.

Read Also
Mumbai Shocker: Kalimata Idol Dressed As 'Mother Mary' In Chembur After Priest Claims 'Goddess...
article-image

Kutty agreed initially, believing he was simply helping a lost motorist. However, once inside the car, the situation took a disturbing turn. Police officials said Hargunani suddenly locked the doors and began driving off, effectively abducting the 26-year-old. During the drive, he allegedly made repeated demands for sexual favours from Kutty.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro 3: Technical Snag Hits Aqua Line Connecting Cuffe Parade To Aarey JVLR; Services Delayed By At Least 15 Minutes
Mumbai Metro 3: Technical Snag Hits Aqua Line Connecting Cuffe Parade To Aarey JVLR; Services Delayed By At Least 15 Minutes
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 25: Dadi Sa & Vidya's Rift Deepens
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 25: Dadi Sa & Vidya's Rift Deepens
Bajaj Auto Waits With Bated Breath To Expand Horizons In 200 Cities By January 2026
Bajaj Auto Waits With Bated Breath To Expand Horizons In 200 Cities By January 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visits Sapt Mandir In Ayodhya, Temple Dedicated To 7 Spiritual Figures
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visits Sapt Mandir In Ayodhya, Temple Dedicated To 7 Spiritual Figures

When Kutty refused and insisted on being let out, Hargunani became aggressive. He allegedly assaulted Kutty inside the moving vehicle, refusing to stop or release him. The victim then acted swiftly to protect himself, managing to reach for and remove the car keys during the struggle, forcing the Audi to halt. Kutty immediately stepped out and sought help, after which locals alerted the police.

Also Watch:

Case Filed Against Accused Driver

A team from Bandra police station reached the spot and took Hargunani into custody. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to kidnapping, wrongful confinement, assault and other offences, as reported by PTI. Hargunani remains in police custody as the probe continues.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro 3: Technical Snag Hits Aqua Line Connecting Cuffe Parade To Aarey JVLR; Services...

Mumbai Metro 3: Technical Snag Hits Aqua Line Connecting Cuffe Parade To Aarey JVLR; Services...

Mumbai News: Sessions Court Denies Bail To Shersingh Rathod In Mithi River Desilting Scam

Mumbai News: Sessions Court Denies Bail To Shersingh Rathod In Mithi River Desilting Scam

Mumbai News: No Arrests Yet In Motormen Protest Chaos; Sandhurst Road Deaths Tagged...

Mumbai News: No Arrests Yet In Motormen Protest Chaos; Sandhurst Road Deaths Tagged...

Thane To Host State-Level Cricket Tournament For Visually Impaired On Nov 26–27

Thane To Host State-Level Cricket Tournament For Visually Impaired On Nov 26–27

Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Audi Driver Arrested For Kidnapping Biker, Seeking Sexual Favours From...

Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Audi Driver Arrested For Kidnapping Biker, Seeking Sexual Favours From...