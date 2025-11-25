Mumbai Shocker: Kalimata Idol Dressed As 'Mother Mary' In Chembur After Priest Claims 'Goddess Appeared In Dream'; Held Following Outrage |

Mumbai: A shocking and controversial incident took place in Mumbai’s Chembur area where devotees visiting the Kali Mata Temple at Vashi Naka on Sunday, November 23, were stunned to discover that the idol of Goddess Kali inside the sanctum sanctorum had been dressed in clothing resembling that of Mother Mary. The unusual sight led to confusion and anger among several visitors, ultimately leading police intervention.

Priest Claims 'Goddess Appeared In His Dream'

According to reports, a few devotees first noticed the altered appearance of the idol and immediately questioned the temple’s priest about the matter. The priest responded by claiming that the goddess had appeared in his dream and instructed him to adorn her in the form of Mother Mary, reported MyMahanagar, a local news portal. However, this explanation did not satisfy many devotees and members of local religious organisations. They raised objections and expressed concerns over what they viewed as an act that could potentially disturb social harmony.

Following complaints filed by aggrieved devotees, the accused priest, identified as Ramesh, was handed over to the RCF Police Station by members of certain local groups. Some residents, however, alleged that the priest may have been influenced or paid by unknown individuals to carry out the act. These claims are yet to be verified, and the police have initiated further inquiries.

Case Filed, Priest Remanded To Police Custody

A case has been registered under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings. After being taken into custody, the priest was presented before the court, where he was remanded to two days of police custody. Cops are now looking into whether additional persons were involved or whether there was any organised motive behind the incident.

