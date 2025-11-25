 Mumbai Shocker: Kalimata Idol Dressed As 'Mother Mary' In Chembur After Priest Claims 'Goddess Appeared In Dream'; Held Following Outrage
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Shocker: Kalimata Idol Dressed As 'Mother Mary' In Chembur After Priest Claims 'Goddess Appeared In Dream'; Held Following Outrage

Mumbai Shocker: Kalimata Idol Dressed As 'Mother Mary' In Chembur After Priest Claims 'Goddess Appeared In Dream'; Held Following Outrage

According to reports, a few devotees first noticed the altered appearance of the idol and immediately questioned the temple’s priest about the matter. The priest responded by claiming that the goddess had appeared in his dream and instructed him to adorn her in the form of Mother Mary.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 08:11 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Shocker: Kalimata Idol Dressed As 'Mother Mary' In Chembur After Priest Claims 'Goddess Appeared In Dream'; Held Following Outrage |

Mumbai: A shocking and controversial incident took place in Mumbai’s Chembur area where devotees visiting the Kali Mata Temple at Vashi Naka on Sunday, November 23, were stunned to discover that the idol of Goddess Kali inside the sanctum sanctorum had been dressed in clothing resembling that of Mother Mary. The unusual sight led to confusion and anger among several visitors, ultimately leading police intervention.

Priest Claims 'Goddess Appeared In His Dream'

According to reports, a few devotees first noticed the altered appearance of the idol and immediately questioned the temple’s priest about the matter. The priest responded by claiming that the goddess had appeared in his dream and instructed him to adorn her in the form of Mother Mary, reported MyMahanagar, a local news portal. However, this explanation did not satisfy many devotees and members of local religious organisations. They raised objections and expressed concerns over what they viewed as an act that could potentially disturb social harmony.

Following complaints filed by aggrieved devotees, the accused priest, identified as Ramesh, was handed over to the RCF Police Station by members of certain local groups. Some residents, however, alleged that the priest may have been influenced or paid by unknown individuals to carry out the act. These claims are yet to be verified, and the police have initiated further inquiries.

FPJ Shorts
Andhra Pradesh Government Unleashes ₹66,523-Crore Urban Infrastructure Acceleration Programme Under Public-Private Partnership Model
Andhra Pradesh Government Unleashes ₹66,523-Crore Urban Infrastructure Acceleration Programme Under Public-Private Partnership Model
Realty Firm Embassy Developments To Pour ₹10,300 Crore Into Six New Residential Projects In Bengaluru, Powering Up Real Estate
Realty Firm Embassy Developments To Pour ₹10,300 Crore Into Six New Residential Projects In Bengaluru, Powering Up Real Estate
Watch: Everton’s Idrissa Gueye Sent Off For Slapping Teammate Michael Keane In Match Against Manchester United
Watch: Everton’s Idrissa Gueye Sent Off For Slapping Teammate Michael Keane In Match Against Manchester United
AI Solutions Provider Fractal Analytics, SaaS Firm Amagi Media Labs, & Cardiac Stent Maker Sahajanand Medical Receive SEBI Nod For IPOs
AI Solutions Provider Fractal Analytics, SaaS Firm Amagi Media Labs, & Cardiac Stent Maker Sahajanand Medical Receive SEBI Nod For IPOs
Read Also
Mumbai News: Devotees Gather For Special Pujas At Matunga’s Sankara Mattham During Mandala Season
article-image

Case Filed, Priest Remanded To Police Custody

A case has been registered under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings. After being taken into custody, the priest was presented before the court, where he was remanded to two days of police custody. Cops are now looking into whether additional persons were involved or whether there was any organised motive behind the incident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Shocker: Kalimata Idol Dressed As 'Mother Mary' In Chembur After Priest Claims 'Goddess...

Mumbai Shocker: Kalimata Idol Dressed As 'Mother Mary' In Chembur After Priest Claims 'Goddess...

Mumbai Tragedy: 62-Year-Old Scooterist Killed After Speeding Dumper Rams Activa On Santacruz-Chembur...

Mumbai Tragedy: 62-Year-Old Scooterist Killed After Speeding Dumper Rams Activa On Santacruz-Chembur...

Mumbai's Schools And Colleges Lead By Example Amid Supreme Court Order, Showing Humane Coexistence...

Mumbai's Schools And Colleges Lead By Example Amid Supreme Court Order, Showing Humane Coexistence...

Bombay HC Dismisses VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar’s Plea Seeking Exclusive ‘Gas Cylinder’ Symbol...

Bombay HC Dismisses VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar’s Plea Seeking Exclusive ‘Gas Cylinder’ Symbol...

Maharashtra Malnutrition Crisis: Bombay HC Criticises Govt Over Persistent Child Deaths In Melghat;...

Maharashtra Malnutrition Crisis: Bombay HC Criticises Govt Over Persistent Child Deaths In Melghat;...