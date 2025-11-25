Mumbai News: Devotees Gather For Special Pujas At Matunga’s Sankara Mattham During Mandala Season |

Mumbai: As part of Ayyappa Mandala pooja celebrations, the Sankara Mattham, Matunga, conducted prayers and special pujas on Sunday.

The Mandala Puja is a 41-day period of austerity that started from mid-November and will end in late December to honour Lord Ayyappa. Devotees observe strict discipline, including fasting and vegetarianism, and perform rituals such as chanting, bhajans, and special pujas, culminating in the main Mandala Pooja at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala and other Ayyappa temples. Devotees begin the 41 days of vrata by wearing a sacred mala of tulsi or rudraksha beads from an experienced senior devotee addressed as Guru Swami.

In Mumbai, Ayyappa Samajams conduct Mandala poojas during the season. On Sunday, members of the Dombivili Bhajana Samajam at conducted rudrabhishekam, Ayyappa sahasranama, archana and bhajans.

Sankara Mattham's secretary Shiva Subramanian said the pooja is considered a powerful tool for self-control, purification, and spiritual growth. At Sankara Mattham, Ayyappa prayers are conducted every evening during the season. The prayers help master one's mind and gain self-control and self-esteem, Shiva said.

On Sunday morning, the Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam in Mumbai conducted a spiritual and cultural event “Vishwamohanam” and devotional songs by renowned bhajan singer Kalaimani Veeramani Raju and Nandagovindam Bhajans group at the Shanmukhananda Sabha auditorium, Sion. Thousands of devotees participated in the programme.

