​'Constitutional Dilemma On OBC Quota In Zilla Parishad Elections': Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: A day ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the issue of granting 27% reservations to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local bodies, minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the ongoing proceedings have created a “constitutional dilemma.” On Wednesday, the Supreme Court asked the Maharashtra government to consider postponing the nomination process for the upcoming local body elections until it delivers its decision.

Bawankule was responding to a question on whether Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections, dates for which have not been announced yet, could be pushed ahead.

“A constitutional dilemma has been created and we need to find a solution to it. I think the hearing is scheduled on November 25. I do not know what decision the State Election Commission will take after the Supreme Court decision. The matter has reached a critical stage,” he said on Sunday.

The apex court is set to hear the case related to quota for OBCs in civic and rural bodies on Tuesday.

“The Supreme Court itself has asked the state to complete all local governing body polls before January 31 next year,” Bawankule pointed out.

Petitioners have argued that in several local governing bodies, reservations cross the 50% ceiling if OBCs are given a 27% quota. This 50% ceiling, upheld in several verdicts, restricts governments from breaching the mark unless exceptional circumstances are shown. This has placed the state in a constitutional and political dilemma, sources said.

If the government reduces the OBC quota to stay within the 50% cap, it risks a strong political backlash from OBC communities, that are an important electoral force in rural Maharashtra, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

