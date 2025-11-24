 Rising Kidnappings Of Minors In Bhiwandi: 3 Children Missing In 2 Days, Seven In A Week; Parents Panic As Police Yet To Trace Victims
The first case emerged in Handi Compound, where a 16-year-old girl went missing on the afternoon of November 22. According to her family, she stepped out saying she would sit outside for a while but never returned. After hours of searching without success, the family filed a complaint at Bhoiwada Police Station.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 11:36 PM IST
Bhiwandi: Incidents of minors going missing in Bhiwandi continue to escalate, triggering panic among parents and residents. In the last two days alone three children two girls and one boy have disappeared while a total of seven minors have gone missing within a week. Despite police registering kidnapping cases, the failure to trace even a single child has led to growing concern and frustration among the public.

The second incident was reported in the Shantinagar Police Station limits, where a 15 year old boy disappeared around 3:30 PM on November 21 His family said he had gone out to bring food but did not come back. They suspect an unknown person may have lured or abducted him.

The third case occurred on November 23, when a 17-year-old girl left home around 1 PM saying she was going out to eat. When she did not return despite extensive searches, her family lodged a complaint at Narpoli Police Station.

article-image

All missing children cases have been registered under relevant sections of kidnapping and police have initiated investigations. Multiple teams are analysing CCTV footage, mobile locations, and local sources to gather leads. However, no breakthrough has been achieved so far causing distress among families.

The recurring incidents have raised serious questions about law and order and child safety in Bhiwandi. Residents have demanded increased police patrolling and urgent recovery of all missing minors. Meanwhile, worried parents continue to visit police stations and wait anxiously for updates, hoping for the safe return of their children.

