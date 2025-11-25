1 Dead, 2 Injured In Four-Vehicle Crash On Mumbai–Pune Expressway |

Navi Mumbai: A container driver was killed and two others were injured in a four-vehicle pile-up on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway early Monday, in yet another serious accident on the high-risk Borghat stretch.

Police said the speeding container, driven by Riyaz Ahmed (36), rammed into a pickup van near the new Adoshi tunnel, triggering a chain reaction in which the pickup hit a truck ahead and the truck further crashed into a Tata Punch car. All vehicles suffered extensive damage.

Ahmed was found trapped inside the crushed cabin and was declared dead when rescuers finally pulled him out. The pickup driver and a passenger sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

“Visibility is usually clear at this hour, so we are probing whether speeding or a sudden mechanical failure caused the driver to lose control,” a Borghat Highway Police officer said.

Teams from the Borghat Highway Police, Help Foundation, IRB, Khopoli Police, Devdut rescue unit, Delta Force, and the Maharashtra Security Force reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

A case of rash and negligent driving was registered with Khopoli police against Ahmed and further investigations are on.

