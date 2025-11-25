 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Four-Vehicle Crash On Mumbai–Pune Expressway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai1 Dead, 2 Injured In Four-Vehicle Crash On Mumbai–Pune Expressway

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Four-Vehicle Crash On Mumbai–Pune Expressway

Police said the speeding container, driven by Riyaz Ahmed (36), rammed into a pickup van near the new Adoshi tunnel, triggering a chain reaction in which the pickup hit a truck ahead and the truck further crashed into a Tata Punch car. All vehicles suffered extensive damage.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
1 Dead, 2 Injured In Four-Vehicle Crash On Mumbai–Pune Expressway |

Navi Mumbai: A container driver was killed and two others were injured in a four-vehicle pile-up on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway early Monday, in yet another serious accident on the high-risk Borghat stretch.

Police said the speeding container, driven by Riyaz Ahmed (36), rammed into a pickup van near the new Adoshi tunnel, triggering a chain reaction in which the pickup hit a truck ahead and the truck further crashed into a Tata Punch car. All vehicles suffered extensive damage.

Ahmed was found trapped inside the crushed cabin and was declared dead when rescuers finally pulled him out. The pickup driver and a passenger sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

“Visibility is usually clear at this hour, so we are probing whether speeding or a sudden mechanical failure caused the driver to lose control,” a Borghat Highway Police officer said.

FPJ Shorts
Young Golfers Stun Field To Win Willingdon Annual Putting Competition
Young Golfers Stun Field To Win Willingdon Annual Putting Competition
Legends Pro T20 League To Debut In Goa, Promising A Festival Of World-Class Cricket & Unmatched Fan Experience
Legends Pro T20 League To Debut In Goa, Promising A Festival Of World-Class Cricket & Unmatched Fan Experience
​'Constitutional Dilemma On OBC Quota In Zilla Parishad Elections': Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
​'Constitutional Dilemma On OBC Quota In Zilla Parishad Elections': Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
BMC Collects ₹3,722 Crore Property Tax, Achieves 50% Of Annual Target
BMC Collects ₹3,722 Crore Property Tax, Achieves 50% Of Annual Target
Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Four Gold Chains Worth Over ₹10 Lakh Stolen At Rolling Loud India Concert In...
article-image

Teams from the Borghat Highway Police, Help Foundation, IRB, Khopoli Police, Devdut rescue unit, Delta Force, and the Maharashtra Security Force reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

A case of rash and negligent driving was registered with Khopoli police against Ahmed and further investigations are on.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

​'Constitutional Dilemma On OBC Quota In Zilla Parishad Elections': Maharashtra Revenue Minister...

​'Constitutional Dilemma On OBC Quota In Zilla Parishad Elections': Maharashtra Revenue Minister...

BMC Collects ₹3,722 Crore Property Tax, Achieves 50% Of Annual Target

BMC Collects ₹3,722 Crore Property Tax, Achieves 50% Of Annual Target

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Four-Vehicle Crash On Mumbai–Pune Expressway

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Four-Vehicle Crash On Mumbai–Pune Expressway

Rising Kidnappings Of Minors In Bhiwandi: 3 Children Missing In 2 Days, Seven In A Week; Parents...

Rising Kidnappings Of Minors In Bhiwandi: 3 Children Missing In 2 Days, Seven In A Week; Parents...

Three-Day Event Marking Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Anniversary To Conclude On November 25

Three-Day Event Marking Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Anniversary To Conclude On November 25