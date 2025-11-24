Three-Day Event Marking Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Anniversary to Conclude on November 25 |

Mumbai: Thousands of people gathered in the city over three days to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of the ninth Sikh guru, Tegh Bahadur, which concludes today.

Devotees gathered at Guru Nanak High School grounds, Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Sion, to participate in soulful gurbani kirtan, katha vichaar, and gurmat vichar sessions by nationally acclaimed raagi jathas, katha vachak, and parcharaks. On the last and main day of the event on Tuesday, between 15,000 and 20,000 devotees will listen to a recitation of salok mahalla 9 by 350 children, symbolising the anniversary.

The gathering in honour of the guru who is called 'Hind Di Chaddar' is organised by the Maharashtra Sikh Association (MSA) in collaboration with Guru Nanak Vidyak Sanstha, Gurudwara Guru Tegh Bahadur Darbar Raoli Camp, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Sewak Jatha Trust, and the Supreme Council of Navi Mumbai Gurudwaras. Donations from the samagam will be dedicated to support the Punjab flood relief efforts.

This noble initiative has been appreciated widely by the Sangat.

Bal Malkit Singh, convenor, Maharashtra Sikh Association and executive chairman, Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, Government of Maharashtra, said that the samagam is not only a remembrance of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s unparalleled sacrifice but also a commitment to uphold his message of humanity and righteousness. "The overwhelming participation of the sangat—especially the youth—shows how deeply Guru Sahib’s legacy continues to inspire. We are humbled by the community's unity and are grateful to every organisation and volunteer contributing towards this historic event,” said Singh.

