PM Modi To Attend 350th Martyrdom Day Event Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji In Kurukshetra

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government is organizing a grand state-level congregation today at Jyotisar (Kurukshetra) on the occasion of the 350th Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. On this occasion, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi will arrive in Kurukshetra to seek the blessings of the Guru Sahib. Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini, along with other ministers and dignitaries, will also be present. In addition, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra located at Jyotisar and will also participate in the Maha Aarti at the holy Brahma Sarovar during the International Gita Mahotsav.

For the protection of dharma, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji stood firmly against the atrocities of Aurangzeb and sacrificed his life. His devoted disciples—Bhai Dayala Ji, Bhai Sati Das Ji, and Bhai Mati Das Ji—also made unparalleled sacrifices. The congregation in Kurukshetra is especially significant as this sacred land has been graced by the holy presence of eight Guru Sahibs. The state is home to nearly 28 historic Gurdwara Sahibs that preserve the memories of the Gurus. Since November 1, 2025, various programmes dedicated to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji have been organized across the state, along with four spiritual yatras starting from the four corners of Haryana to spread the Guru’s teachings to the masses. Today’s grand congregation in Kurukshetra is a part of this series of events.

Sh. Nayab Singh Saini visited the Purushottam Bagh located at Brahma Sarovar and inspected the programme venue, conducting a detailed review of the ongoing preparations. He issued necessary directions to the officials regarding security arrangements and various other aspects of the event. He also visited the Aarti site and other important locations to closely assess the preparations.

After the inspection, the Chief Minister also viewed the stalls set up by various countries at the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav. Upon reaching the stalls, foreign traders and guests warmly greeted Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini with a “Namaste.”

Prime Minister to Inaugurate the Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra

Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi will also visit and inaugurate the Anubhav Kendra established at the sacred Jyotisar. Additionally, he will unveil the divine conch Panchjanya of Lord Shri Krishna. This occasion will give national prominence to the cultural and spiritual heritage of Haryana.

Notably, the Kendra has been developed under the Government of India’s ‘Swadesh Darshan’ scheme run by the Ministry of Tourism. The centre offers a unique experience based on the theme of the Mahabharata. Constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 200 crore, this magnificent complex brings to life the story, philosophy, history, and scientific aspects of the Mahabharata through modern technologies.

Within this complex, the Panchjanya Memorial has been built in honour of Lord Shri Krishna’s divine conch Panchjanya, symbolizing the victory of righteousness and truth. This massive conch weighs around 5 to 5.5 tonnes and stands 4 to 5 meters tall.

Prime Minister to Participate in the Maha Aarti at Holy Brahma Sarovar

During the grand International Gita Mahotsav on the sacred land of Kurukshetra, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi will also take part in the Maha Aarti performed at the holy Brahma Sarovar. The Gita Mahotsav, a global celebration of the eternal wisdom of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita—the divine discourse given by Lord Shri Krishna to Arjuna—attracts millions of devotees and tourists every year. Scholars, artists, and seekers of Sanskrit and spirituality from across India and abroad gather at this festival to share the message of knowledge and karma enshrined in the Gita. The Maha Aarti, held amidst the glow of countless lamps, the resonance of Vedic chants, and waves of devotion at the banks of the sacred Brahma Sarovar, further glorifies India’s spiritual heritage and enhances Kurukshetra’s global identity.