 Alleged Kasauli Gangrape Case: HP Court Gives Clean Chit To Haryana BJP Chief Badoli, Singer Rocky Mittal; Accepts Second Closure Report
A Solan district court in Himachal Pradesh accepted the second closure report filed by Kasauli police in an alleged gangrape case against Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli & former publicity cell chairman Rocky Mittal. The court cited lack of evidence, noting delayed reporting, absence of CCTV footage, refusal of medical examination, and witnesses failing to support the complainant’s allegations.

Updated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
Haryana BJP Chief (left) and Singer Rocky Mittal (right)

Chandigarh: A court in Himachal Pradesh’s (HP’s) Solan district has accepted the second closure report filed by Kasauli police in an alleged gangrape case against Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli and state’s former special publicity cell chairman Rocky Mittal, citing lack of evidence and giving them a clean chit.

It may be recalled that the said case was filed against Badoli and Jai Bhagwan alias Rocky Mittal in December 2024, following a complaint by a 28-year woman, who alleged being raped by duo in Kasuali in July, 2023.

Earlier, the Kasauli court had accepted the closure report on March 12, last year, which highlighted the delay of more than 17 months in reporting the incident by the complainant. Following which the complainant filed a revision petition in July, 2025, in Solan court challenging the Kasauli court’s order that had accepted the closure report.

The complainant claimed that Badoli and Mittal forced her to consume alcohol and raped her at a hotel in Kasauli in July 2023. She also alleged that the accused had recorded compromising videos and taken photographs of her.

Punjab Congress Launches ‘MGNREGA Bacaho Sangram’
Stating that there was no CCTV footage of the incident available at the hotel, the police held that the woman had refused to undergo a medical examination.

Stating that the complainant’s friend, who was cited as an eyewitness, did not support the allegations and denied the incident, the complainant’s employer who had reportedly accompanied her to Kasauli, also did not support her claims.

Stating that no evidence could be collected to substantiate the charges, the police also informed the court that the complainant also failed to appear during the investigation and proceedings, following which the court accepted the closure report on Thursday.

