JD(U) Leader KC Tyagi Writes To PM Modi Seeking Bharat Ratna For Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | ANI

Patna: Senior JD(U) leader K C Tyagi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider bestowing 'Bharat Ratna' on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In a letter to the Prime Minister on Thursday, Tyagi said that Nitish, who is a "precious gem" of the socialist movement, is worthy of the highest civilian honour.

"March 30, 2024 was a day to honour our ancestors. Thanks to your efforts, they were bestowed with the highest honour, the 'Bharat Ratna'," Tyagi said.

He said Chaudhary Charan Singh and the late Karpoori Thakur made meaningful efforts for public welfare and to organise farmers and marginalized people, giving them dignity and respect.

The letter further states, " Inspired by these efforts, we request that Nitish Kumar, a precious gem of the socialist movement, is also worthy of this honour. Many heroes have received this honour during their lifetime. On behalf of millions of people, we hope and request that our beloved leader Nitish Kumar be bestowed with this honour so that history may long appreciate your efforts."

However, this is not the first time that a demand for the 'Bharat Ratna' for Nitish Kumar has been raised. Earlier, Union Minister Giriraj Singh had also demanded the 'Bharat Ratna' for Nitish Kumar, along with former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. In December 2024, Giriraj Singh told reporters that Nitish Kumar had worked for the development of the state. Naveen Patnaik had also served Odisha for many years. Such people should be honored with awards like the Bharat Ratna.

Currently, Nitish Kumar is serving his tenth term as the Chief Minister of Bihar.