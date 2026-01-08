Punjab Congress Launches ‘MGNREGA Bacaho Sangram’ |

Chandigarh: The Punjab Congress on Thursday launched the ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ from Gurdaspur district, reiterating party’s resolve that the BJP government at the Centre will be forced to revive the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and withdraw the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act.

Addressing party workers on the occasion, former Chhattisgarh chief minister and party general secretary in charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Bhagel said that it was the Congress only which has always taken decisions in favour of the working people and the marginalised sections of the society. He held that the MGNREGA which was launched by the Congress government was praised and appreciated across the world as pro-poor scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, state party president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had revealed his hostility towards the MGNREGA from day one and described it as a failure.

He held that the MGNREGA scheme was accepted and acknowledged as the best rural employment generation scheme across the world as it had provided dignity to the rural poor and had also helped in moving the rural economy.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly, Partap Bajwa also lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for its complete failure on all fronts. He said the law and order had completely collapsed and the government was clueless.