 MGNREGA Workers Accuse AAP Govt Of Corruption: Punjab BJP
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab BJP leaders on Wednesday alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, for over the past about four years, failed to provide the statutory 100 days of employment under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to lakhs of people from weaker and deprived sections.

Briefing newspersonshere, the party state working president, Ashwani Sharma, accompanied by vice president Subhash Sharma and state media head Vineet Joshi, asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann that when the Central government sent funds for 100 days of employment for every worker in Punjab, why did the state government not provide full 100 days of employment to workers?

He further asked why mandatory social audits under MGNREGA were not conducted in 6,095 gram panchayats in 2024–25 and in 7,389 gram panchayats in 2025 and 2026 and why no action has been taken so far in 10,653 corruption cases detected by the Special Audit Unit.

