 Punjab Tragedy: NRI Dies After Holstered Pistol Accidentally Goes Off At Home; Video Goes Viral
A shocking incident in Punjab's Dhani Sucha Singh left NRI Harpinder Singh dead after his pistol misfired as he stood up. CCTV footage shows the frantic efforts of family members. Despite being rushed to hospitals, he didn't survive. Police are probing the unnatural death under BNS Section 194.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 08:29 AM IST
Punjab: In a bizarre accident from Punjab, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) died after his licensed pistol accidentally went off while he was getting up from a sofa at his residence in Dhani Sucha Singh village on Monday. The entire incident was captured on the house’s CCTV cameras.

The deceased has been identified as Harpinder Singh, also known as Sonu. According to police, Harpinder was sitting in the house and conversing with his cousin at the time of the incident. He was carrying a fully loaded pistol holstered at his waist.

Police said that while attempting to stand up from the sofa, the firearm accidentally discharged. The bullet struck Harpinder in the abdomen, causing him to collapse on the spot.

CCTV Footage Captures Chaos

Footage from the home’s surveillance cameras shows the moment after the gunshot, with family members rushing into the room in panic. The video captures relatives trying to lift the bleeding Harpinder and move him towards the door in a desperate attempt to rush him to a hospital.

He was initially taken to a government hospital but was later referred to a private hospital in Bathinda due to the severity of his internal injuries. Despite medical intervention, Harpinder succumbed to his injuries.

Recently Returned From Abroad

Harpinder had recently returned to Punjab after spending a few years abroad and was in the process of settling down in his native village. He had married recently and is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter, as reported by Zee News.

His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the village. The funeral was held on Tuesday and was attended by a large number of local residents, along with members of the Aam Aadmi Party, who gathered to pay their last respects.

Police Investigation Underway

Station House Officer (SHO) Ravinder Sharma of the Sadar Police Station confirmed that a post-mortem examination was conducted before the body was handed over to the family.

According to the report, police have recorded the statement of Harpinder’s father, Darshan Singh, and initiated an inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with investigations into unnatural deaths. Further investigation is underway.

