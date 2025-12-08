Punjab Police Bust Pakistan-Linked Arms Smuggling Module, Juvenile Among 6 Arrested With 6 Pistols In Amritsar | VIDEO

Punjab Police bust Pakistan-linked arms smuggling module in Amritsar; juvenile among six held with pistols | X - @DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh, Dec 08: Punjab Police on Monday claimed to have dismantled a Pakistan-operated cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of its six operatives, including one juvenile, and recovered six sophisticated pistols from their possession in Amritsar.

Six Held Including Juvenile

Stating that the accused have been identified as Gurbir Singh alias Sonu, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopa, Gorka Singh alias Gora, Rajwinder Singh alias Raju, all residents of Tarn Taran; Jaspal Singh alias Jass, a resident of Amritsar; and a 16-year-old juvenile, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that recovered pistols included five .30 bore pistols and one 9mm PX5 pistol.

Direct Contact With Pak Handler: Police

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in direct contact with a Pak-based handler through social media platforms, who was sharing coordinates to retrieve and further supply weapon consignments. The organised gang had been supplying these weapon consignments to criminals operating in the Majha and Doaba regions to carry out nefarious activities, he said.

Two Arrests Led to Module Crackdown

Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said that the first breakthrough came when a police team arrested suspects Gurbir alias Sonu and Gurpreet alias Gopa and recovered two .30 bore pistols, and their interrogation opened up the entire network, he said.

Accused Have Criminal Background

The CP said that Gorka and Rajwinder alias Raju have previous criminal cases registered against them, including NDPS Act offences and charges related to rape and the POCSO Act.