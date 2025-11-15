 Punjab Police Bust MP-Based Illegal Arms Racket; One Arrested, Nine Pistols Seized
Punjab Police Bust MP-Based Illegal Arms Racket; One Arrested, Nine Pistols Seized

Director General of Police (DGP), PunjaSb, Gaurav Yadav, said that the accused has been identified as Arun Singh, a resident of village Naushehra Pannuan in Tarn Taran.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have busted a Madhya Pradesh (MP)–based illegal weapons smuggling module with the arrest of one operative and recovered nine pistols from his possession.

Director General of Police (DGP), PunjaSb, Gaurav Yadav, said that the accused has been identified as Arun Singh, a resident of village Naushehra Pannuan in Tarn Taran. The recovered pistols include seven .32 bore pistols and two .30 bore pistols along with magazines and five live cartridges.

Police said that probe so far has also revealed that the accused was in contact with illegal weapon suppliers in Madhya Pradesh through social media platforms and was facilitating the flow of arms to criminals in Punjab to support unlawful activities, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the suspect from near village Ghanupur Kale in Amritsar district and recovered the cache of illegal weapons from his possession, he said.

