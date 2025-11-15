 Navi Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell Busts ₹1.17 Crore Drug Racket In Taloja, Arrests 2 Brothers Sourcing Narcotics From Punjab
Navi Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell Busts ₹1.17 Crore Drug Racket In Taloja, Arrests 2 Brothers Sourcing Narcotics From Punjab

Navi Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Thursday busted a major drug racket operating out of Taloja Phase-2, arresting two brothers and seizing heroin and opium worth Rs 1.17 crore during an early morning raid.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 04:50 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai ANC seizes heroin and opium worth ₹1.17 crore and arrests two brothers in Taloja raid | File Photo

Two Brothers Arrested, Narcotics Worth ₹1.17 Crore Seized

Acting on Commissioner Milind Bharambe’s directive to intensify the campaign for a drug-free Navi Mumbai, the crime branch team raided a flat in the Heritage Castle building and arrested Navjyot Singh alias Vicky Randhawa (34) and his brother Gurjyot Singh alias Sunny Randhawa (32). The raid led to the recovery of 158 grams of heroin valued at Rs 1.16 crore and 40 grams of opium worth Rs 1 lakh.

Drugs Sourced From Punjab; Supplier and Sub-Dealers Identified

"Investigations revealed that the accused were sourcing narcotics from Punjab through a truck driver and distributing them in the Taloja and Kalamboli areas with the help of four sub-dealers. We have identified five more individuals, including the main supplier, who are currently absconding," a police officer attached to ANC said.

Case Registered Under NDPS Act; Operation Supervised by Senior Officers

A case under Sections 21(B), 21(C) and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. The operation was conducted under the supervision of DCP Sanjaykumar Yenpure, Additional CP (Crime) Deepak Sakore, DCP Sachin Gunjal, and ACP Prerna Katte, and executed by Senior PI Sandeep Nigade and his team.

