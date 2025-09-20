 Navi Mumbai News: 2 Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹72 Lakh Near Ghansoli Railway Station
Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:28 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane Police arrested two men near Ghansoli railway station late Thursday night and seized 182.12 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 72 lakh along with a Kia Sonet car valued at Rs 13.5 lakh.

Police said the arrests were made after receiving a tip-off that narcotics would be sold near the station. Acting on the information, a crime detection team led by Assistant Police Inspector Abhijit More laid a trap opposite Central Park around 11.45 p.m. Two men arrived in a Kia Sonet and were seen moving suspiciously, following which police detained them.

During the search, officers recovered 112.38 grams of MD worth Rs 44 lakh from Nikhil Rajkumar Vagase (32), a resident of Dombivli East, and 69.74 grams of MD worth Rs 28 lakh from his associate, Masud Abdul Salam Khan (40), a resident of Kausa Gumbra, originally from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. In total, drugs worth Rs 72 lakh were seized.

Senior Police Inspector Umesh Gawli confirmed the seizure and added that the Kia Sonet car used for transporting the drugs, along with transparent plastic packets, were also confiscated. “We are investigating the source of the narcotics and the network involved in this supply,” he said.

The accused were produced in court and remanded to five days of police custody for further investigation.

