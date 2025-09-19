Mumbai Metro 3: Staying In Andheri & Want To Visit Mahalaxmi Temple During Navratri 2025? Here’s How You Can Reach Using Aqua Line

Mumbai: With Navratri just around the corner, thousands of devotees are expected to throng Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Temple to offer prayers and participate in the festivities. For those staying in Andheri and other western suburbs, reaching the temple has now become easier and more convenient thanks to the newly operational sections of Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Colaba–Bandra–SEEPZ corridor).

The Mumbai Metro 3, popularly known as the Aqua Line, provides a direct and faster option for commuters to travel from the western suburbs to South Mumbai. Traditionally, Andheri residents had to rely on suburban trains and road transport, often struggling with congestion and traffic jams, especially during festive seasons. But with the full-scale inauguration of the Metro 3 on September 30 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the journey to Mahalaxmi will be streamlined.

🎊 1 Crore Milestone on Aqualine 🎊



From #AareyJVLR to #AcharyaAtreChowk, over 1 Crore journeys have made #AquaLine Mumbai’s new lifeline.



Thank you, #Mumbaikars, for choosing a faster, greener, and smoother way to travel!🚇



Together, we move forward🙌🏼



📍 Aarey JVLR ↔️… pic.twitter.com/eOHRH9AOF1 — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) August 26, 2025

How To Reach Mahalaxmi Temple Using Metro 3

Here’s how you can make the trip: From Andheri East or SEEPZ, board a Metro 3 train and travel southbound towards the Colaba end of the corridor. The line connects directly through key hubs like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Dadar towards Mahalaxmi, cutting down travel time substantially.

Passengers heading specifically to the temple should get down at the Mahalaxmi Metro Station, which is within close distance of the revered temple. The temple management and metro authorities are also expected to coordinate during Navratri to manage the anticipated surge in crowds, with extra security and guidance at the station.

Metro officials have also urged passengers to make use of smart cards or mobile ticketing apps to avoid long queues at ticket counters. During Navratri, services are likely to see extended hours and increased frequency to accommodate the festive rush. The temple, which sees lakhs of visitors during the nine days of Navratri, has already begun preparations to handle the influx.

Andheri To Mahalaxmi In Just ₹50

For Andheri residents, what was once a tiring 60–90-minute journey battling traffic on the Western Express Highway can now be completed in less than 40 minutes via the metro. The journey from Andheri to Mahalaxmi is set to cost just Rs 50, for the city's first underground metro.

With Navratri celebrations set to begin soon, the launch of Mumbai Metro 3 could not have been timed better, offering devotees a quicker, safer, and hassle-free route to the historic Mahalaxmi Temple.