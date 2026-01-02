Mumbai News: SHRC Raps Govt Over 139 Vacant Medical Posts In Civic Hospitals, Orders Inquiry Over Public Health Concerns

Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission flags the shortage of doctors in Mumbai’s civic hospitals and orders an inquiry into 139 vacant medical posts | Representative Image

Mumbai, Jan 02: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has pulled up government authorities for failing to fill 139 vacant medical posts in Mumbai’s civic hospitals, observing that the issue raises serious concerns over public health. Taking note of the continuing apathy, the commission has decided to inquire into the matter on its own by recording evidence.

Suo motu cognisance of media report

The SHRC had taken suo motu cognisance of a news report published in a vernacular newspaper highlighting the authorities’ failure to appoint doctors despite large-scale vacancies, with appointments allegedly being made on a contractual basis.

Referring to the report, the commission noted that in four medical colleges attached to Nair, Nair Dental, KEM, Sion and Cooper hospitals, nearly 439 posts of professors are vacant, amounting to around 27 per cent. The commission observed that the shortage has adversely affected both patients and medical students.

Reference to earlier Shatabdi Hospital lapse

The commission recalled that it had earlier penalised Shatabdi Hospital after finding that Class IV staff were conducting ECG tests, a lapse the SHRC had termed a grave violation affecting patient safety.

The commission also noted that for several hearings, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) was not represented by any advocate. The matter has now been posted for further hearing on January 8.

Officials appear before commission

During the proceedings, Dr. Anil More, Assistant Dean of Lokmanya Tilak General Municipal Hospital, Jitendra Gokhale, Renuka Kutty from Nair Hospital, and Deepali Kokare from KEM Hospital were present before the commission.

Summons issued to senior officials

In its order, the SHRC stated that it had issued summons to the Principal Secretary, Medical Education and Research, Mumbai, and the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, to enable the commission to decide the matter by recording their evidence.

Representatives from the hospitals informed the commission that proposals for recruitment of doctors along with the reservation roster had been forwarded to the Joint Secretary, Urban Development Department, Mantralaya, but no communication had been received regarding the action taken.

Parallel drawn with past compensation order

The commission observed that the complaint pertained to vacancies of 139 doctors in hospitals run by the MCGM and drew a parallel with its earlier order imposing compensation of Rs 12 lakh on the civic body when ward boys and sweepers were found conducting ECG tests at Shatabdi Hospital. It noted that the present case also reflected a serious shortage of doctors in municipal hospitals.

Commission to proceed by recording evidence

Expressing concern that the MCGM had not been represented by an advocate for several hearings, the SHRC said that as the matter directly concerns the health of Mumbai’s residents and the large number of patients visiting civic hospitals, it could not remain a silent spectator. Citing the lack of assistance from the State Government, the commission decided to proceed with the inquiry by recording evidence itself.

Additional Chief Secretary summoned again

The SHRC further held that the evidence of the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, was crucial for deciding the case. As the officer remained absent despite being summoned earlier on August 13, 2025, the commission has reissued witness summons to Dr. K.H. Govindraj, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, directing him to appear before the commission on January 8 to adduce evidence.

