FedEx Breaks Ground On ₹2,500 Crore Automated Mega Cargo Hub At Navi Mumbai Airport To Redefine India's Global Trade Logistics

Mumbai: Global logistics giant FedEx commenced the construction of its first fully automatic air cargo hub in India at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA)’s cargo terminal. The facility, spanning across 3 lakh sq.ft., will be developed with FedEx’s long-term investment of Rs2,500 crore and is expected to serve as a regional hub connecting India with Southeast Asia, West Asia, Europe and the United States.

Fadnavis, Jeet Adani, and Raj Subramaniam Inaugurate Landmark Project

The groundbreaking ceremony of the cargo hub was carried out on Wednesday by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd Director Jeet Adani and FedEx President and CEO Raj Subramaniam. The American multinational conglomerate FedEx, aims to advance capacity in India's largest international trade corridor and strengthening its role as an integrated logistics and trade gateway for Western India.

The 3 lakh sq.ft. facility, which will be supported by FedEx’s long term investment of Rs2,500 crore, will be equipped with advanced automated sorting systems, dimensional scanning, high-speed screening technology and dedicated aircraft parking bays to enable simultaneous processing of inbound and outbound shipments and enhance routing flexibility and transit time predictability for high-value and time-sectors such as electronics, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals and perishables. It is expected to create more than 6,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across logistics, warehousing, transportation and allied services.

Fadnavis called the groundbreaking ceremony as a new chapter in the history of logistics in India. “Amid the recalibration of global supply chain, when FedEx decided to invest in to a cargo hub at Mumbai, it really shows the power of India and how India as well as Maharashtra matter when it comes to trade. This hub will be facilitating all the businesses in Maharashtra, which accounts for 20% of India’s manufacturing.” He added that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is India’s future and will account for $5 Trillion economy by 2046 with NMIA and FedEx being one of the biggest contributors.

Two-Year Timeline Set as FedEx Expands India Footprint

FedEx is one of the biggest global freighter operators serving around 650 airports with around 700 cargo aircraft. While FedEx in India is headquartered in Mumbai, its main hub is Mew Delhi with Bengaluru as another key gateway. From India, it serves to across 65 countries across the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. According to sources, the cargo hub at NMIA will be ready for operations in the next two years.

FedEx CEO Subramaniam, an alumnus of IIT Bombay, arrived at NMIA in the first FedEx jet to land at the new airport. “For FedEx, it is more than starting a new facility, it reflects how India is evolving in a way it connects to global markets and how logistics is becoming a strategic enabler of trade and growth. India has witnessed historic growth in supply chain diversification. We do not see this as a temporary trend but as a long term shift as the world re-globalises which is why our investments here are also focused on long term.”

Strategic Shift as Mumbai’s CSMIA Cargo Ops Set to Pause

The development came amid the plans to temporarily shut down cargo operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from August to make way for airside developments. The recently inaugurated greenfield airport is being positioned to absorb the region's heavy cargo demand as it plans to dedicate 29 hectares to cargo facilities, which will include 10 freighter stands and an automated terminal to fulfil its aim of handling 3.25 million metric ton cargo annually.

Adani said that NMIA was never meant to be just another airport but a gateway, an economic catalyst for western India and the team is witnessing at the vision coming alive within two months of commercial operations. He stated that NMIA has a globally rare combination of sea to port proximity, air connectivity and purpose built cargo infrastructure, which made it a natural choice for FedEx to build its India hub

“This facility will serve as a high-tech gateway for both domestic and international shipments, strengthening India’s trade ecosystem, accelerating goods movement and connecting our exporters and businesses more directly across markets in South Asia, Europe and the US. As our cargo operations scale, as international freighter commence and as more global player follow FedEx’s league, this airport will become what it was always meant to be — a world class logistics hub that puts India at the centre of global supply chains.”

