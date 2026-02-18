 NGT Orders Survey Of Illegal Quarrying Near Tata Cancer Hospital In Navi Mumbai
The National Green Tribunal has ordered a detailed survey into alleged illegal quarrying and stone crushing behind the Tata Cancer Hospital in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. A four-member committee will assess excavation activity, structural damage to the hospital and environmental impact. The panel has been directed to submit its findings within one month.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
NGT Orders Survey Of Illegal Quarrying Near Tata Cancer Hospital In Navi Mumbai | File Photo

The National Green Tribunal has directed a comprehensive survey into alleged illegal quarrying and stone crushing activities behind the Tata Cancer Hospital in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The tribunal’s Western Zone Bench passed the order following concerns that excavation work may have endangered patients and damaged hospital infrastructure.

The bench, comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and Expert Member Dr Sujit Kumar Bajpayee, constituted a four-member committee to examine the scale of excavation and its impact on the hospital.

Allegations of Structural Damage and Risk to Patients

Hospital authorities had last year written to the Maharashtra government, alleging that illegal stone quarrying on the nearby hill had caused structural damage to the facility and posed serious risks to patients undergoing treatment.

Taking note of these claims, the tribunal ordered that a high precision survey be conducted using Electronic Total Station equipment to accurately assess the extent of excavation and its consequences.

The directive came in response to a petition filed by environmental activist B N Kumar.

Four Member Committee to Submit Report in One Month

The committee will include representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, the Raigad District Collector and the Directorate of Geology and Mining.

According to the order, the panel will visit the site to determine whether illegal mining or crushing activities were carried out in the past or are still ongoing. It will also assess the quantity of stone extracted, evaluate any structural damage to the cancer hospital and recommend remedial measures.

The tribunal has directed the committee to submit its report within one month.

In an affidavit before the tribunal, the Raigad Collector stated that while quarrying permissions had expired in 2021, six crusher units continue to operate with consent from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

The findings of the survey are expected to bring clarity to the allegations and determine accountability in a case that has raised serious environmental and public safety concerns.

With PTI Inputs

