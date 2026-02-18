 Congress To Launch Statewide Protests In Maharashtra Over Farmers’ Distress & Unemployment
The Congress has announced statewide protests in Maharashtra over farmers’ distress, unemployment and women’s safety. Maharashtra in charge Ramesh Chennithala accused the BJP of misusing power and neglecting development. The party plans organisational strengthening at the grassroots while raising concerns over recent local body elections and governance issues.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Demanding ST Status, Banjara Activist In Maharashtra's Jalna Launches Indefinite Fast On Charpoy Protest | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Congress on Wednesday said it would soon launch protests across Maharashtra over farmers’ distress, rising unemployment and concerns over women’s safety. The party accused the BJP of indulging in politics in the name of development while failing to address pressing public issues.

Addressing reporters after a party meeting, Maharashtra in charge Ramesh Chennithala said the organisation would focus on strengthening its structure over the coming year. Appointments would be made up to the village level, and party units would be reinforced to prepare for future political battles.

Allegations Against BJP Governments

Chennithala alleged that BJP governments both at the Centre and in the state were prioritising politics over governance. He claimed that farmers’ problems had worsened, suicides had increased, and unemployment was on the rise. Crimes against women and concerns about law and order were also highlighted as key issues.

“The ruling side has murdered democracy,” he alleged, referring to the recently concluded local body elections in which the BJP and its Mahayuti allies secured sweeping victories. He accused the ruling alliance of misusing administrative machinery and deploying excessive money during the polls.

Despite the setback, he said Congress workers had fought bravely under adverse circumstances and achieved encouraging results.

Criticism of State Leadership

Chennithala also criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that investments were bypassing Maharashtra in favour of neighbouring Gujarat. He claimed the chief minister was more focused on political manoeuvring than development.

On the Chandrapur mayoral election, he said that although the Shiv Sena had initially sought Congress support, it later backed the BJP, resulting in the election of a BJP mayor. However, he noted that Congress supported Sena in Parbhani to prevent the BJP from gaining power there.

Commenting on the January 28 plane crash in Baramati that claimed the life of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Chennithala termed it unfortunate and said a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation should be ordered if the family had sought one.

On the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, he said the party would take a decision after consulting its leadership once any formal proposal was received.

Congress To Launch Statewide Protests In Maharashtra Over Farmers' Distress & Unemployment
