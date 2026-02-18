India Must Lead Climate Innovation, Says Hillary Clinton at Mumbai Climate Week |

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday described India as a key innovator and emerging leader in the global fight against climate change, urging urgent collaboration and bold experimentation at the inaugural Mumbai Climate Week.

Speaking during a fireside chat, Clinton said meaningful climate progress cannot be postponed while waiting for political shifts in the United States. She stressed that countries like India must continue building practical, scalable solutions.

At Mumbai Climate Week, Hillary Clinton underscored why cities like Mumbai are central to the climate movement, not as participants, but as pioneers.



“We cannot wait for the political change that I know will come to the United States because that is a few years off. We have to build the models here. We have to do the innovation here,” she said.

Innovation and Inclusion at the Core

Clinton pointed to grassroots innovations as evidence that climate action can also unlock new economic opportunities. She cited an insurance initiative that has reached half a million women who previously had no financial protection.

“This is not only a good thing to do, it is smart. It is a new market,” she said, emphasising that climate solutions must also empower vulnerable communities.

She called for stronger partnerships between governments, businesses and philanthropies to drive systemic change. Representing the Clinton Global Initiative, she said the platform actively seeks partners willing to undertake difficult but transformative work.

Beyond Charity, Towards Systemic Change

Clinton argued that philanthropy must evolve beyond traditional charity and address the structural inequalities that fuel the climate crisis. Referring to the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history, she described climate change as a fundamental economic justice issue rooted in extractive systems.

Philanthropy, she said, must simultaneously alleviate immediate suffering such as hunger and disease while dismantling the systemic problems that perpetuate environmental harm.

She also highlighted the newly established Climate Resilience Fund under the Clinton Global Initiative, aimed at seeding long term adaptation and mitigation efforts.

Climate and Health Are Interlinked

Linking fossil fuel dependence to both climate change and public health crises, Clinton stressed that air pollution in cities such as Delhi and Beijing continues to affect children’s health.

“When I talk about climate, I always talk about climate and health,” she said, urging businesses and citizens not to retreat from climate responsibility despite political resistance.

Recalling her earlier visit to India as Secretary of State, she mentioned efforts to promote clean cooking solutions, describing small scale innovations as potentially life saving.

The session concluded with a call for creativity, focus and determination. As Mumbai hosts Climate Week, Clinton said India’s collaborative approach could help shape models for the world.

