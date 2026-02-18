 ​'Fakr Hai, Maulai Hoon': Sufis Stand Firm Against ‘Radd E Maulaiyat’ Movement
Sufi Muslim organisations have launched the ‘Fakr hai, Maulai Hoon’ campaign to counter ‘Radd E Maulaiyat’ meetings held by fundamentalist groups. The Sufi Islamic Board termed the counter-campaign an attempt to create controversy and linked it to Wahhabism. While Raza Academy denied involvement, commentators warned that such actions could fuel discord and harm communal harmony if unchecked.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
Sufi Islamic Board | Facebook

Mumbai: Sufi Muslim organisations have started a ‘Fakr hai, Maulai Hoon’ (Proud to be Maulai) campaign to counter the recent ‘Radd E Maulaiyat’ (End of Maulaiyat) meetings organised by fundamentalist organisations across the country.

Roots of Maulaiyat

Maulaiyat is a term referring to the followers of Maula Ali, the son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad and the fourth Caliph of Islam. His assassination during the conflict with Mu'awiya I—who became the fifth Caliph and founded the Umayyad dynasty—led to the schism of Islam into the Sunni and Shia (from Shiat Ali or the Party of Ali). The Sufis consider Mu'awiya the founder of political Islam.

Sufi Board Responds

​'Fakr Hai, Maulai Hoon': Sufis Stand Firm Against 'Radd E Maulaiyat' Movement
Mansoor Khan, president of the Sufi Islamic Board, said that the ‘Radd E Maulaiyat’ campaign is an attempt to create controversy. “Being ‘Maulai’ is not just a name—it is a pledge of love for the Prophet and devotion to the ‘Ahle-Bait’ (the Family of the Prophet). It is a promise to serve humanity and a way to protect our younger generation from social evils. We take pride in our identity. We are the heirs to the peaceful legacy of Sufi saints,” said Khan.

Link To Wahhabism

Sufis have associated ‘Radd E Maulaiyat’ with Wahhabism, which they blame for the unrest in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

Raza Academy Denies Role

Though Barelvi groups have been accused of taking part in recent ‘Radd E Maulaiyat’ gatherings, the Mumbai-based Raza Academy, a Barelvi organisation, denied knowledge of the controversy. The debate has since entered social media. A commentator stated that these groups are attempting to legitimise and glorify those who opposed and harmed the Ahl al-Bayt.

Warning Over Social Impact

“Through this distortion of history, they are deceiving the Muslim community and injecting confusion and hatred into the minds of young people. If these actions are not stopped in time, they may give rise to a major fitnah (strife), causing long-term damage to social cohesion and national unity,” the commentator said, adding that it is imperative that a fair, transparent, and impartial legal inquiry be initiated against such elements. They further noted that legal action must be taken to ensure accountability and to safeguard public peace: “While the Indian Constitution guarantees religious freedom, it does not permit the promotion of hatred, incitement, or activities that threaten communal harmony.”

