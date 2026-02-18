 Maharashtra Govt Formally Withdraws 5% Muslim Quota Granted Under 2014 Ordinance; Know Why?
The Maharashtra government has officially withdrawn the 5 per cent reservation for Muslims in education and government jobs, introduced through a 2014 ordinance. The Social Justice Department issued a fresh GR cancelling all related orders, citing court rulings and the ordinance’s lapse. Officials said the quota never became law and actions under it lacked legal validity.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
(Representative Image) | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government officially withdrew the 5 per cent reservation that was granted to the Muslim community in educational institutions and government as well as semi-government jobs under a 2014 ordinance. The Social Justice Department issued a fresh Government Resolution (GR) cancelling all earlier decisions, circulars and administrative orders related to the quota, citing court rulings and the prevailing legal position.

The reservation was introduced in 2014 by the then Congress–NCP government ahead of the Assembly elections. Under the ordinance, 5 per cent reservation was provided to Muslims by placing around 50 Muslim communities under a newly created Special Backward Class-A (SBC-A) category. The quota was meant to apply to admissions in government-run schools and colleges, as well as recruitment in government and semi-government services.

Why Was The Reservation Cancelled?

However, the decision faced immediate legal challenges. On November 14, 2014, the Bombay High Court stayed the implementation of the reservation. The ordinance was required to be converted into a law by December 23, 2014, but it failed to clear the legislative process and lapsed automatically, as reported by IndiaTV. As a result, the quota never came into full force.

Despite studies highlighting the socio-economic and educational backwardness of Muslims, including findings by the Justice Rajinder Sachar Commission (2006), the Justice Ranganath Mishra Committee (2004), and the Dr Mehmoodur Rehman Committee (2009), which had recommended an 8 per cent reservation, the legal hurdles proved decisive in halting the policy.

The present government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has now formally closed the issue. Officials clarified that since the ordinance had lapsed and was never enacted into law, all actions taken under it lack legal validity and must be withdrawn.

What Next?

With the latest GR, the 5 per cent Muslim reservation is officially treated as cancelled. No new caste or caste validity certificates will be issued under the SBC-A category, admissions will not be granted under the quota, and all previous government orders related to the reservation will no longer be applicable. The government said the decision merely brings administrative clarity to a matter that had already been settled legally years ago.

