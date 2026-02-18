Palghar News: 42-Year-Old Builder Dies After Dispute Over Wrong-Side Driving In Vasai | Representational Image

Vasai: A grim reminder of how minor street arguments can turn fatal emerged from Vasai on Monday night, where a 42-year-old businessman lost his life following a brief altercation over traffic rules.

Victim Identified

The victim, identified as Sharif Sheikh (42), a local real estate developer, was traveling near the Khau Galli area around 9:20 PM. According to reports, a motorcyclist riding a Java bike approached from the opposite direction (wrong side).

Confrontation Turns Violent

When Sheikh confronted the rider, asking why he was driving on the wrong side of the road, the situation turned violent.

Assault and Collapse

Infuriated by the questioning, the unidentified biker allegedly assaulted Sheikh, striking him across the face. The impact caused Sheikh to collapse on the spot. Passersby and witnesses rushed him to a nearby hospital; however, he tragically succumbed during treatment.

Police Register Case

The Manikpur Police have registered a case and conducted a formal inspection of the site (panchnama).

CCTV Footage Under Scan

Authorities are currently scanning CCTV footage from the Khau Galli vicinity to identify the motorcyclist.

Manhunt Underway

A manhunt for the unknown accused is underway, and police expect to make an arrest shortly.

Warning Against Road Rage

A Road rage, momentary ego, and irresponsible driving have left a family without its primary provider. This incident serves as a stark warning to follow traffic regulations and maintain composure on the road because a minor dispute is never worth a human life.

