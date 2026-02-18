'Thank You Mumbai..': French President Emanual Macron Leaves For Delhi To Attend AI Summit

Mumbai: French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday departed from the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, marking the end of his two-day stay in Mumbai.
In a video shared by ANI, the French President is seen leaving the hotel and heading to the Mumbai airport. He is scheduled to travel to New Delhi for the AI Summit as part of his official visit to India.
