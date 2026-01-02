Mumbai Crime: Ruckus At Cooper Hospital After Woman’s Death; Juhu Police Book Husband, Relatives

Police investigate vandalism at Cooper Hospital after a woman was declared dead, leading to a ruckus by her family | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 01: The Juhu police have registered an FIR against Hanif Shaikh (34) and several of his relatives for allegedly creating a ruckus and vandalising property inside the premises of Cooper Hospital on Wednesday night following the death of his wife, police said.

Woman declared brought dead after fall from first-floor flat

The incident occurred after Sabana Shaikh (31), a homemaker and resident of Junaid Nagar in Andheri West, was declared dead on arrival at Cooper Hospital.

According to police, Sabana suffered an electric shock at her residence, which caused her to fall from the window of a first-floor flat in a residential building under the jurisdiction of the DN Nagar police station.

Family allegedly vandalises casualty ward

She was rushed to Cooper Hospital at around 10.30 pm, where doctors declared her brought dead. Enraged by the news, her husband and relatives allegedly began shouting and vandalised parts of the casualty ward, creating panic among hospital staff and patients.

Police clarified that while hospital property was damaged, no doctors or staff members were physically assaulted during the incident.

Hospital denies delay in treatment

Hospital authorities maintained that the patient was unresponsive when brought in and that there was no delay in treatment. As per protocol, a post-mortem examination was advised.

However, the family allegedly initially refused and forcibly took the body in an autorickshaw to a nearby Ayurveda hospital, where she was again declared brought dead.

Medical superintendent confirms incident

Dr Dev Shetty, Medical Superintendent of Cooper Hospital, confirmed the incident and said the situation escalated after the family was informed of the death. He added that the violence caused fear among assistant medical officers and staff on night duty.

Accused alleges medical negligence

Police said Hanif, an autorickshaw driver, claimed that doctors at Cooper Hospital delayed providing immediate treatment. The accused have been booked under sections related to rioting and unlawful assembly. No arrests have been made so far, as Hanif was served a notice and permitted to perform his wife’s last rites.

Post-mortem conducted, further action awaited

Later, the body was brought back to Cooper Hospital, where a post-mortem was conducted. Police said further action would be taken if the post-mortem report indicates any foul play.

Past incidents raise concern over hospital security

In the second week of November 2025, relatives of a patient assaulted doctors after the patient died during treatment. CCTV footage of the incident showed the deceased patient’s son attacking two doctors.

Also Watch:

Following protests by doctors, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration removed the private security agency and deployed its own security personnel at the hospital. Repeated incidents of violence have created panic among hospital staff and doctors.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/