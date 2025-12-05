Mumbai News: MPCB Issues Show-Cause Notice To Cooper Hospital For Biomedical Waste Mismanagement, Non-Functional STPs & Rule Violations

MPCB issues notice to Cooper Hospital after inspection reveals biomedical waste mismanagement, non-operational STPs and rule violations | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 05: Complaints of improper biomedical waste disposal at Cooper Hospital, run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), were submitted to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), prompting a detailed inspection.

The inquiry revealed serious lapses in biomedical waste handling at the facility, raising concerns about hospital hygiene standards and environmental safety.

Violations Under Bio-Medical Waste Rules Noted

Following the inspection, MPCB issued a show-cause notice to Cooper Hospital, according to health activist and complainant Chetan Kothari. The notice outlines multiple violations of the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 (as amended)..

Biomedical Waste Dumped, No Scientific Segregation

MPCB found that biomedical waste was neither segregated nor stored scientifically; instead, it was dumped in the dry and wet waste rooms, posing risks of contamination and infection.

The inspection further revealed that both of the hospital’s sewage treatment plants were non-operational at the time, a major lapse considering STPs are critical for treating wastewater in a large public hospital.

Bank Guarantee Non-Submission Adds to Breach

The hospital had also failed to submit the mandatory bank guarantee of Rs 5.25 lakh as required under the Consent to Operate (CCA) conditions. This guarantee ensures compliance with environmental norms, and failure to provide it is considered a serious breach.

MPCB Seeks Explanation, Warns of Closure Action

Given these violations, MPCB has asked Cooper Hospital to explain why closure directions should not be issued, why its water and electricity supply should not be disconnected, and why legal action should not be taken under environmental laws. The notice was issued on September 30, 2025.

Hospital Responds

When contacted by the Free Press Journal, Dr Dev Shetty, the newly appointed Dean of Cooper Hospital, said he had not yet been informed about the notice.

“At present, waste is being properly segregated and managed. I took charge just two days ago and have no information about any previous notice. I will check with the concerned department tomorrow and update,” he said.

