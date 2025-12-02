Mumbai News: Repeated Patient Falls At Cooper Hospital Raise Alarms; 75-Year-Old Woman Injured In Third Incident In 15 Days

Third patient fall in 15 days at Cooper Hospital triggers fresh concerns over patient safety | File Image

Mumbai, Dec 02: Another incident of a patient falling from a bed has been reported at Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle (West). A 75-year-old woman undergoing treatment for hypertension and a seizure disorder in the female ward fell from her bed on Monday night. She was accompanied by her daughter at the time of the incident.

Third Such Case in Two Weeks

This marks the third such case at the hospital in the past fortnight. On November 24, an 80-year-old woman, Sonabai Chavan, who had been admitted for cardiac failure, died after suffering a fall from her bed.

Details of the Latest Incident

The patient, Zeenatbi Rasool Ahmed Shaikh, was admitted to the hospital on November 30. According to her family, she had severely impaired vision, with one eye recently removed and minimal sight in the other. Her son-in-law, Mohammed Javed Siddiqui, said two female family members have been taking turns to care for her in the ward.

Family’s Account of the Fall

“On Monday, she was feeling cold and asked to switch off the fan. When her daughter went to do so, she fell from the bed,” Siddiqui said. Hospital staff and doctors rushed to assist her, and although she sustained a head injury, it was not serious.

History of Safety Concerns at Cooper Hospital

While the latest fall did not cause major harm, the repeated incidents have raised concerns about patient safety at the civic hospital. Cases of negligence are not new at Cooper Hospital. Health activist Tushar Bhosale said 26 medico-legal cases have been registered at Juhu Police Station in the past three months.

Between July and September 2025 alone, the hospital reportedly recorded 26 incidents of patients falling from beds and six cases of rat bites, prompting the BMC administration to initiate corrective measures.

Renewed Demands for Safety Measures

Following these episodes, patients’ relatives have renewed demands for beds equipped with side rails to prevent falls. “It is not possible for relatives or hospital staff to sit beside the patient at all times. Installing bed rails can prevent such incidents,” said a patient’s relative.

Hospital’s Response Pending

The back-to-back cases have sparked fear among patients and families, raising serious questions about staff vigilance, supervision of vulnerable patients and the overall safety protocols in place at Cooper Hospital.

The Free Press Journal sought the hospital’s response. Dr Neelam Andrade, Director of Major Civic Hospitals and Acting Dean of Cooper Hospital, said the medical superintendent would comment on the matter. She added that bed rails would be installed if required. However, calls and messages to Dr Dev Shetty, the medical superintendent, went unanswered.

