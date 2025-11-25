Mumbai Shocker: 80-Year-Old Patient Dies After Bed Fall At Cooper Hospital; Second Such Death In A Week Raises Safety Fears

Two fall-related deaths within a week raise concerns over safety protocols at Cooper Hospital | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Nov 25: Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle (West) is facing serious questions over patient safety after 80-year-old Sonabai Chavan, admitted for cardiac failure, died on Monday following a fall from her hospital bed.

The tragic incident has triggered widespread concern, especially as it comes just days after another patient, 52-year-old, died under similar circumstances inside the same hospital.

Family Says Patient’s Condition Worsened After Bed Fall

According to family members, Chavan was admitted to the female ward on November 20 for cardiac-related complications. On the night of November 23, while her son had stepped out briefly for dinner, hospital staff informed the family that she had fallen from the bed.

Her grandson Mahesh said her condition worsened rapidly after the fall, leading to her being shifted to the ICU, where she died early Monday morning.

Another Patient Died After Bathroom Fall Just a Week Earlier

This marks the second fall-related death at Cooper Hospital within a week. On November 17, a 52-year-old man suffered a severe head injury after slipping in the bathroom.

Despite repeated calls from nursing staff, doctors allegedly took nearly two hours to attend to him. He died later that evening, and his post-mortem report classified the death as “unnatural.”

Incidents Trigger Fear and Questions Over Safety Protocols

The back-to-back incidents have sparked fear among patients and families, raising questions about staff vigilance, supervision of vulnerable patients, and overall hospital safety protocols.

Hospital Dean Orders High-Level Inquiry

When Free Press Journal contacted Dr. Neelam Andrade, Director of Major Hospitals and Acting Dean of Cooper Hospital, she stated that a high-level inquiry will be conducted into the Cooper episode and strict action will be initiated against those found at fault.

