Mumbai News: 52-Year-Old Man Dies From Head Trauma In Cooper Hospital Bathroom, Post-Mortem Confirms

Mumbai: The post-mortem report of 52-year-old Prashant Parab, who passed away at R.N. Cooper Hospital on November 17, confirmed that his death resulted from injuries sustained in a fall inside the hospital bathroom. The report classifies the death as unnatural and notes underlying health conditions, including alcohol-related liver disease, anaemia, and sepsis.

Cause of Death: Blunt Craniocerebral Trauma

According to doctors, the provisional cause of death is Blunt Craniocerebral Trauma a non-penetrating brain injury caused by blunt force impact, typically seen in falls, accidents, or sports injuries. Parab reportedly fell in the bathroom in the early hours of November 17.

Medical Complications Worsened Condition

Doctors explained that anaemia could result from significant blood loss, while sepsis occurs when an infected wound spreads to the bloodstream. Liver disease can delay blood clotting and compromise immunity, which can accelerate sepsis progression.

Allegations of Negligence

Parab, a resident of Oshiwara and a driver by profession, was admitted on October 28 for chronic liver disease and was scheduled for discharge on November 18. Hospital records state that he slipped in the bathroom around 4:35 am on November 17, sustaining severe head injuries and heavy bleeding. Despite repeated calls, three male ward doctors allegedly did not attend to him for nearly two hours. Nursing staff escalated the issue to administration, which later issued a memo citing doctors’ failure to respond.

Family Response and Hospital Inquiry

Parab’s brother, Sunil Parab, had earlier stated that his brother succumbed to injuries around 7 pm. With the post-mortem confirming the fatal injuries, questions are being raised about hospital emergency response, accountability, and whether delays contributed to the death. The hospital administration has initiated an internal enquiry into the incident.