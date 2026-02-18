 Mumbai: Air Quality Measuring Devices Installed In 1952 Out Of 2224 Construction Locations, Says Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde
The BMC has directed all 2,224 active construction sites in Mumbai to install air quality monitoring systems to curb rising pollution. Mayor Ritu Tawde said 1,952 sites have complied so far, while notices were issued to violators. The civic body is strictly enforcing its 28-point dust-control guidelines to improve the city’s AQI.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Air Quality Measuring Devices Installed In 1952 Out Of 2224 Construction Locations: Ritu Tawde | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In an effort to curb the AQI in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered construction companies to install air quality measures at the construction site. On Wednesday, Mumbai’s new Mayor Ritu Tawde said that the device has been installed in 1952 construction locations out of 2224 as per the instructions of the municipality.

According to a report by Loksatta, Tawde said the civic body is implementing a series of measures to control dust and emissions from construction activities, which are considered one of the major contributors to deteriorating air quality. The BMC has already issued a detailed 28-point guideline for construction sites, but officials have observed that some developers are yet to comply fully with the rules.

Taking a stern stand, the civic administration has issued several show-cause and stop-work notices to projects found violating the norms. Tawde emphasised that the corporation will not tolerate non-compliance and that strict enforcement will continue until all sites follow the prescribed guidelines.

The mayor said that since assuming office, he has been holding regular review meetings on key civic issues, with air pollution among the top priorities reported Loksatta. During the recent meeting, officials were instructed to ensure strict implementation of the 28-point guidelines across all construction sites in the city.

According to the BMC, Mumbai currently has 2,224 active construction sites. Of these, 1,952 have already installed air quality monitoring devices, while orders have been issued to complete installations at the remaining 272 sites at the earliest.

Tawde also remarked that enforcement had weakened in the absence of elected corporators over the past few years. However, he said the situation has now changed, with the mayor, deputy mayor and group leaders actively reviewing civic issues on a daily basis. He expressed confidence that with stronger oversight and coordinated action, the lapses seen over the last four and a half years would not be repeated and pollution control measures would be implemented more effectively.

