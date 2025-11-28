Mumbai Air Pollution: ‘Stop Non-Essential Construction Work At Colaba As AQI Dips,' Ex-BJP Corporator Makrand Narwekar Writes To BMC Chief

Colaba AQI Breaches 250: Former BJP corporator Makrand Narwekar Urges BMC to Halt Construction and Enforce GRAP | Facebook

Mumbai, Nov 28: In wake of the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) across Mumbai, especially in the Colaba and Cuffe Parade area, former BJP corporator Makrand Narwekar has written to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani demanding effective implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and a halt to all non-essential construction, road works, and debris activities to control pollution in Colaba and Cuffe Parade.

Narwekar Demands Immediate GRAP Enforcement

"The BMC must consider effective implementation of GRAP norms to safeguard public health. In view of rising AQI levels, the BMC must immediately halt all non-essential construction, road digging, and debris-related activities whenever the AQI crosses 150. Equally important is the strict enforcement of dust-control measures, such as misting, water spraying, deep cleaning, among others. There must also be clear penalties for non-compliance, supported by proactive inspection drives to ensure adherence," demanded Narwekar.

AQI Breaching 200 in South Mumbai

In his letter to the BMC Chief, he stated that in the last few days, the AQI is crossing 200 in several areas of Mumbai, particularly in Colaba and Cuffe Parade. "The AQI has frequently reached levels that are unhealthy and hazardous to public health, and the situation has now become unbearable. It is widely observed that large-scale construction activities, continuous road-repair work, and improper handling of construction debris are among the major contributors to the city’s worsening air quality," remarked Narwekar.

Temporary Curbs Can Provide Relief

He further said that these interventions, even if temporary and applied only during high-pollution periods, will significantly reduce particulate matter in the air and help protect the health of millions of citizens.

AQI in Colaba & Cuffe Parade

. On 27 November, Colaba’s real-time AQI is around 257, with PM2.5 about 182 µg/m³ and PM10 about 211 µg/m³.

. Within the last 24 hours, AQI in Colaba has fluctuated between roughly 182 and 280.

. The citywide data for 26 November shows Mumbai AQI in the severe range (around 261), with localities including Colaba reported above 200, in the poor to severe band.

. On 25 November, the Navy Nagar Colaba monitoring point showed AQI around 207, with PM2.5 near 132 µg/m³ and PM10 about 165 µg/m³.

