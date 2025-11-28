Maharashtra Congress Slams BJP For ‘Weaponising Vande Mataram’ To Target Minority MLAs

Congress party's spokesperson Sachin Sawant | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Friday accused the BJP of manufacturing an "unfortunate and needless" controversy over 'Vande Mataram' in Maharashtra.

The opposition party's spokesperson Sachin Sawant claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party was using the national song to target minority legislators and push its "polarisation agenda".

Sawant pointed out that BJP workers had held a 'Vande Mataram' singing event outside the offices of Congress MLAs Aslam Shaikh and Amin Patel earlier this week in a "clear attempt to intimidate and malign elected representatives from the minority community".

"The BJP is trying to create communal fault lines by weaponising Vande Mataram," Sawant claimed.

He said there was a state government's directive asking Mantralaya officials to answer phone calls with 'Vande Mataram'.

"This circular has nothing to do with administration and everything to do with theatrics. Governance has collapsed, so they are resorting to symbolic nationalism," Sawant alleged.

On November 24, the Rajya Sabha secretariat reminded members not to use slogans like 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Hind' inside or outside the House, citing it as a breach of parliamentary etiquette.

Referring to it, Sawant said the BJP was contradicting its own stance.

"At one place they use Vande Mataram to divide people, and in Parliament they impose restrictions on the same slogans. What explains this hypocrisy? Those who did not have the courage to utter Vande Mataram during British rule have now imposed curbs on the slogan inside the temple of democracy," Sawant asserted.

This is the height of BJP's double standards and hollow nationalism, he said and sought a response from the BJP's Maharashtra leadership.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)