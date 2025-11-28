Mumbai: MHADA To Auction 84 Commercial Shops Across Prime Locations | Registration Details Inside

Representative Image | IANS Photo

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority is offering a major opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors as it prepares to auction 84 commercial shops across Mumbai. These outlets, located in some of the city’s busiest and most desirable neighbourhoods, will be sold through an online auction, with prices starting from Rs 28 lakhs and going up to Rs 10 crores.

Prime Locations Across the City

The commercial units listed include spaces in Mulund Gavanpada, Kurla’s Swadeshi Mill Complex, Kopri Powai, Model Town in Majasawadi, Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon West, Bimbisar Nagar in Goregaon East, Malvani Malad, and Charkop.

These localities are known for their dense footfall, strong residential catchment and long-term business potential, making them attractive options for those planning to start a venture or expand an existing one. With 29 shops in Malvani Malad and 17 in Goregaon East forming the largest clusters, the list offers a wide range of choices depending on budget and business type.

Registration, Deadlines and E Auction Schedule

The entire process is fully digital and will take place on MHADA’s official e auction portal, eauction.mhada.gov.in.

Registration opened on 27 November at 11 am, allowing applicants to fill out forms and upload required documents. All submissions must be completed by 21 December at 11.59 pm.

Participants must also ensure timely online payment of the deposit. The e auction will be conducted on 23 December, followed by the announcement of results on 24 December. MHADA has emphasised transparency and ease of participation by keeping all stages of the process online.

What Applicants Must Keep in Mind

Eligible buyers must complete registration within the allotted window, upload all mandatory documents and ensure that the deposit is paid before the deadline. Applications without any of these elements will not be considered. Officials have underlined that adherence to date and time schedules is crucial for participation.

A Strong Investment Opportunity

Owning a commercial shop in Mumbai is often regarded as a significant asset, both for business and long term investment. Whether someone is seeking to launch a new venture, expand an existing one or secure a future revenue source, this MHADA e auction offers a rare chance to access prime commercial property in one of the country’s most competitive markets.