Mumbai News: Stalker Harassing Nair Hospital Doctor Since 2022 Booked By Police

Stalker Harassing Nair Hospital Doctor Since 2022 Booked By Police |

The Agripada police have booked a 34-year-old man for allegedly stalking a doctor, pursuing MD in pathology at Nair Hospital, since 2022 and causing mental harassment.

Initial contact in 2022

According to the FIR, the 32-year-old doctor from Mulund currently resides at the Resident Medical Officer hostel on the hospital premises. It all started on May 5, 2022, when the accused, Shivkumar Girgante, apparently called her, saying he got her number from a matrimonial website.

Repeated calls and messages

The doctor said that back then, she had told him that she was not interested in marriage, however, Girgante allegedly continued sending messages, causing fear and distress. In 2024, after joining Nair Hospital for studies, she updated her Facebook profile with her workplace details. Subsequently, Girgante allegedly resumed calling her from different numbers, all of which were blocked by the victim, as per the FIR.

Hospital visits escalate fear

The doctor said that she was in for a rude shock on September 12, 2025, when the accused allegedly showed up at the hospital, approached colleagues and visited various departments inquiring about her whereabouts. In a similar brazen attempt on December 10, 2025, Girgante allegedly discreetly placed letters meant for the doctor in bags of her seniors. A day earlier, he tried to hand over the letter to a lab technician, who refused to accept it and reprimanded him, said the FIR.

Caught at hospital premises

The latest incident occurred on January 21, 2026, when Girgante again arrived at the hospital in a desperate bid to meet the victim. Upon being alerted by a junior doctor, she sought help from hospital security and he was handed over to the police.

Also Watch:

Mental harassment timeline

May 5, 2022

Accused allegedly called the victim for first time, saying he got her number from a matrimonial site

September 12, 2025

He allegedly showed up at the hospital and inquired about the victim

January 21, 2026

Another desperate bid to meet the victim

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/