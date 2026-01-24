 Mumbai News: Stalker Harassing Nair Hospital Doctor Since 2022 Booked By Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Stalker Harassing Nair Hospital Doctor Since 2022 Booked By Police

Mumbai News: Stalker Harassing Nair Hospital Doctor Since 2022 Booked By Police

Mumbai Police have booked a 34-year-old man for allegedly stalking a doctor at Nair Hospital since 2022. The accused repeatedly contacted her, visited the hospital, and sent letters despite refusals. The latest incident on January 21 led hospital security to hand him over to police.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 01:03 AM IST
article-image
Stalker Harassing Nair Hospital Doctor Since 2022 Booked By Police |

The Agripada police have booked a 34-year-old man for allegedly stalking a doctor, pursuing MD in pathology at Nair Hospital, since 2022 and causing mental harassment.

Initial contact in 2022

According to the FIR, the 32-year-old doctor from Mulund currently resides at the Resident Medical Officer hostel on the hospital premises. It all started on May 5, 2022, when the accused, Shivkumar Girgante, apparently called her, saying he got her number from a matrimonial website.

Repeated calls and messages

FPJ Shorts
Mahayuti Govt Launches Statewide Civic Campaign For Balasaheb Thackeray Birth Centenary
Mahayuti Govt Launches Statewide Civic Campaign For Balasaheb Thackeray Birth Centenary
Kalyan Railway Staff Return Passenger’s Lost Cash And Jewellery, Sets Example Of Integrity
Kalyan Railway Staff Return Passenger’s Lost Cash And Jewellery, Sets Example Of Integrity
DRI Busts International Gold Smuggling Syndicate In Mumbai, Seizes ₹2.88 Crore Concealed In Meat Grinder
DRI Busts International Gold Smuggling Syndicate In Mumbai, Seizes ₹2.88 Crore Concealed In Meat Grinder
Mulund Youth Arrested With Country-Made Pistol And Live Cartridges During Night Patrol
Mulund Youth Arrested With Country-Made Pistol And Live Cartridges During Night Patrol

The doctor said that back then, she had told him that she was not interested in marriage, however, Girgante allegedly continued sending messages, causing fear and distress. In 2024, after joining Nair Hospital for studies, she updated her Facebook profile with her workplace details. Subsequently, Girgante allegedly resumed calling her from different numbers, all of which were blocked by the victim, as per the FIR.

Hospital visits escalate fear

The doctor said that she was in for a rude shock on September 12, 2025, when the accused allegedly showed up at the hospital, approached colleagues and visited various departments inquiring about her whereabouts. In a similar brazen attempt on December 10, 2025, Girgante allegedly discreetly placed letters meant for the doctor in bags of her seniors. A day earlier, he tried to hand over the letter to a lab technician, who refused to accept it and reprimanded him, said the FIR.

Caught at hospital premises

The latest incident occurred on January 21, 2026, when Girgante again arrived at the hospital in a desperate bid to meet the victim. Upon being alerted by a junior doctor, she sought help from hospital security and he was handed over to the police.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Borivali Businessman Duped Of ₹5.10 Crore In Fake MCX Gold Trading Scam; 4 Booked
article-image

Also Watch:

Mental harassment timeline

May 5, 2022
Accused allegedly called the victim for first time, saying he got her number from a matrimonial site

September 12, 2025
He allegedly showed up at the hospital and inquired about the victim

January 21, 2026
Another desperate bid to meet the victim

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahayuti Govt Launches Statewide Civic Campaign For Balasaheb Thackeray Birth Centenary
Mahayuti Govt Launches Statewide Civic Campaign For Balasaheb Thackeray Birth Centenary
Kalyan Railway Staff Return Passenger’s Lost Cash And Jewellery, Sets Example Of Integrity
Kalyan Railway Staff Return Passenger’s Lost Cash And Jewellery, Sets Example Of Integrity
DRI Busts International Gold Smuggling Syndicate In Mumbai, Seizes ₹2.88 Crore Concealed In Meat...
DRI Busts International Gold Smuggling Syndicate In Mumbai, Seizes ₹2.88 Crore Concealed In Meat...
Mulund Youth Arrested With Country-Made Pistol And Live Cartridges During Night Patrol
Mulund Youth Arrested With Country-Made Pistol And Live Cartridges During Night Patrol
MNS Extends Support For Development Of Kalyan-Dombivli: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
MNS Extends Support For Development Of Kalyan-Dombivli: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde