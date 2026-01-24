 Navi Mumbai: Rabale MIDC Hit-And-Run Claims Life Of Pedestrian; Police Launch Manhunt For Driver
A 40-year-old pedestrian, Krishnakumar Ramvilas Sahu, was killed in a hit-and-run on Digha–Mahape MIDC Road. The vehicle driver fled the scene. Police registered a case against the unknown driver and launched a search. Sahu, a local grocery shop worker, succumbed to injuries at the spot. Investigation is ongoing.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
A 40-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident after being struck by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road in the Rabale MIDC area in the early hours of Thursday. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 40-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident after being struck by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road in the Rabale MIDC area in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Case Registered

The deceased has been identified as Krishnakumar Ramvilas Sahu, a resident of Gautam Nagar in Rabale MIDC. Rabale MIDC Police have registered a case against the unknown vehicle driver who fled the scene after the accident and have launched a search to trace the vehicle and the accused.

According to police, the incident occurred on the Digha–Mahape MIDC Road near the Bhimnagar Police Chowki when Sahu was crossing the road. An unidentified vehicle hit him at high speed, leaving him critically injured. He collapsed at the spot and succumbed to his injuries before medical help could arrive.

article-image

Local Resident

Police said Sahu worked at a grocery shop in the same locality and used to stay there. He was reportedly intoxicated throughout the day on Wednesday and did not go to work or return to the shop at night.

A police officer said, “We have registered a case against the driver who fled the scene. Efforts are on to identify and apprehend the accused as soon as possible.”

After receiving information about the accident on Thursday morning, police rushed to the spot, took custody of the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

