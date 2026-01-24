Mumbai News: Man Beaten By Unauthorized Photographers At Juhu Chowpatty

Man Beaten By Unauthorized Photographers At Juhu Chowpatty |

Mumbai: A man from Bhayandar was left seriously injured after being allegedly assaulted by a group of unauthorised photographers at Juhu Chowpatty. A video of the assault has gone viral on social media, turning the focus on unchecked presence of such shutterbugs, who often harass visitors to get photos clicked for a cost. No police complaint has been lodged in the matter. Hence, what led to the assault remains unclear.

In the clip, a young man can be seen being chased by a group, which eventually surrounds him and starts thrashing and abusing him. Meanwhile, other visitors are heard questioning the assault, but to no avail. He is reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Also Watch:

According to the police, the victim has not yet approached them with a complaint. Officers said the exact reason behind the incident will be known only after speaking to him. They added that based on the findings, action could be taken against both the assailants and the man for allegedly creating a public nuisance and disturbing the peace at a public place.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/