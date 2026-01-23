 BMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption In Mumbai And Thane Areas Due To Pipeline Shifting And Repair Works
The BMC announced a 24-hour water supply shutdown in parts of Mumbai and Thane from 10 AM on January 27 to 10 AM on January 28. Areas in Mulund West, Bhandup West and Thane will be affected due to pipeline shifting and repair work on the Upper Vaitarna and Vaitarna canals. Citizens have been advised to store water and boil drinking water as a precaution.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 24-hour water supply disruption in parts of Mumbai including Mulund (West) and Bhandup (West). | File Pic

Thane: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 24-hour water supply disruption in parts of Mumbai including Mulund (West) and Bhandup (West).

Pipeline and Tap Work To Be Done By BMC

The civic body has charted plans to shift water connections to a 2750 mm diameter Upper Vaitarna main channel near Mulund West. During the same period in Bhandup West, the authorities are slated to install an iron cap on the 2400 mm-diameter Vaitarna canal in the Khindipada area. Therefore, the water supply will be shut off from 10 AM on Tuesday, January 27 to 10 AM on Wednesday, January 28.

Residents Of Mulund and Bhandup Will Suffer

Water cuts will be implemented in Mulund in areas including Amarnagar, Garkhachal, Jai Shastri Nagar, Panchsheel Nagar, Hanumanpada, Rahul Nagar, Mulund Colony, Malabar Hill Road, Swapnanagari, Veena Nagar, Yogi Hill, Model Town Road, B. R. Road, Vaishalinagar, Ghatipada and the area near Gurugovind Singh Marg, Mulund-Goregaon Link Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, J. N. Marg, Devidayal Marg, Dumping Ground Road, Gaushala Marg, and Nahurgaon.

article-image

In Bhandup, water cuts will be implemented in Khindipada, specifically in a) Lower Khindipada and b) Upper Khindipada.

These Areas In Thane Will Be Affected

24 hours water cut implemented by BMC will be affecting few areas of thane too.In Thane, water cuts will be implemented in Kisannagar (East), Kisannagar (West), and Bhatwadi.

Boil and filter drinking water - officials

The civic officials also suggested that the citizens must boil and filter drinking water for a few days as a precaution.The civic body has appealed for public cooperation while the essential repair work is carried out.

