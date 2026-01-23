Badlapur Shamed Again: 4-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In School Van; Driver Arrested After Public Outcry

In a chilling reminder of the horror, Badlapur has been rocked by another case of sexual assault involving a minor. | File Pic

Badlapur: ​In a chilling reminder of the horror, Badlapur has been rocked by another case of sexual assault involving a minor. A 4-year-old girl, a student of a private English medium school, was allegedly sexually assaulted by her school van driver inside the vehicle. The incident has sparked massive outrage in the city, leading to protests and the van being vandalized by an angry mob.

​The victim, a nursery student at a private school in Badlapur (West), was heading home after school hours in a private van. According to police sources, the driver took advantage of the absence of a female attendant—a mandatory safety requirement—to assault the child.

​Panic struck the parents when the girl failed to reach home on time. After a frantic search and inquiries at the school, the child eventually returned home in a traumatized state and narrated the ordeal to her mother. The parents immediately rushed to the Badlapur West Police Station to lodge a formal complaint.

​Police Action & Public Fury

​Acting swiftly on the complaint, the Badlapur police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused driver was tracked down and arrested late at night. ​As news of the assault spread through the town, a large crowd gathered outside the police station demanding "instant justice." The situation turned tense when protesters spotted the school van involved in the crime and vandalized it.

​"We have arrested the accused and a thorough investigation is underway. We are also looking into the negligence of the school management regarding safety protocols," said Shailesh Kale, Assistant Commissioner of Police.

​Safety Norms Flouted

​The incident has once again highlighted the blatant disregard for student safety guidelines issued by the Education Department and the State Government.

​Missing Female Attendants: Despite strict orders that every school transport vehicle must have a female attendant, the van was operating without one.

​Verification Gap: Parents have alleged that schools and transport contractors are failing to conduct rigorous police verification of drivers.

​Echoes of the Past

​This tragedy comes nearly 1.5 years after the infamous Badlapur school case, where a cleaning staffer, Akshay Shinde, assaulted two minor girls. That case led to a massive public uprising and a complete shutdown of the city, eventually ending in Shinde's death in a police shootout. The recurrence of such a crime has left parents questioning if anything has truly changed regarding the safety of children in the city.

​The accused is expected to be produced in court today. Heavy police deployment remains in the area to prevent any further law and order situations.

