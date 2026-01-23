After Kalyan-Dombivli Shift, Will MNS Back Shinde Camp in Mumbai? Eknath Shinde Responds

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | X - @mieknathshinde

Political activity has intensified in Mumbai following developments in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, where Maharashtra Navnirman Sena corporators have moved away from the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena and extended support to the Eknath Shinde camp. The shift has sparked speculation over whether the MNS could take a similar political route in Mumbai.

Speculation over MNS stand in Mumbai

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar recently added to the debate by stating that anything can happen in politics, a remark that fuelled discussions about possible alignments in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The comment prompted questions on whether the MNS would support the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Mumbai as well.

Responding to the speculation, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chose to focus on the present political scenario rather than possibilities. He said that instead of discussing what may or may not happen, attention should be on current developments.

Shinde confident of Mahayuti mayor

Eknath Shinde asserted that there will be a Mahayuti mayor not only in Mumbai but also in Thane, Kalyan Dombivli and Navi Mumbai. His statement is being seen as a strong signal of confidence amid ongoing negotiations and coalition arithmetic following the civic poll results.

Numbers favour alliances

No single party has managed to cross the majority mark of 114 seats in the 227 member Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The BJP has emerged as the largest party with 89 corporators, followed by the Shiv Sena Thackeray group with 65. The Shinde led Shiv Sena has secured 29 seats, while the MNS has six corporators.

With the numbers falling short, the BJP is preparing to stake claim to power with the support of the Shinde faction. Political observers note that the role of the MNS could become significant if the alliance opts for an expanded coalition.

Talks on key civic posts

According to sources, final negotiations between the BJP and the Shinde led Shiv Sena over key municipal posts are nearing completion. Shiv Sena is said to be pressing for the post of mayor or standing committee chairman. If the mayor’s post goes to the BJP, the standing committee chairmanship is likely to be offered to the Shinde faction.

It is learnt that the BJP may retain important committees such as reforms, BEST and health, while the Shiv Sena could be allotted education, legal, market and garden committees. As talks progress, all eyes remain on whether new political equations will emerge in Mumbai’s civic power structure.