IMA Issues Nationwide Call Ahead Of World Cancer Day Urging Doctors To Unite Against Rising Cancer Burden In India

World Cancer Day 2025 | Canva

Mumbai: Ahead of World Cancer Day on 4th February, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued a strong nationwide call to action, urging doctors, healthcare institutions, and communities to unite against the rising cancer burden in India. Aligning with the global theme announced by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), “United by Unique,” IMA emphasized that while every cancer patient’s journey is personal, the medical community’s response must be united, decisive, and compassionate.

Global Theme Alignment

Addressing the alarming rise in cancer cases across the country, IMA stated that cancer is no longer a distant threat but a daily clinical reality affecting families across socio-economic strata. The association stressed that prevention, early detection, and timely referral can save countless lives and must now become a routine part of medical practice rather than an exception.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Anilkumar J. Nayak, National President, IMA, said, “Cancer is increasingly confronting us in our clinics and hospitals every single day. As doctors, we are not merely treatment providers; we are guardians of prevention and early detection. Every missed opportunity for screening is a potential life lost. IMA calls upon every physician in the country to act decisively and responsibly to curb this growing menace.”

Rising Cancer Concern

IMA highlighted that tobacco consumption remains a leading cause of multiple cancers in India and reiterated the urgent need for aggressive tobacco cessation counseling. The association also strongly advocated for HPV vaccination among girls aged 9 to 14 years to prevent cervical cancer, while underscoring the growing role of lifestyle factors such as obesity and alcohol consumption in cancer causation. Doctors have been urged to remain vigilant for early warning signs such as persistent hoarseness, non-healing ulcers, unexplained weight loss, and other subtle symptoms that are often ignored by patients.

As part of the global awareness movement, IMA has endorsed UICC’s call to illuminate prominent city landmarks in orange and navy blue, or orange alone where dual illumination is not feasible, to symbolize solidarity with cancer patients and survivors. State and Local IMA branches have also been encouraged to observe World Cancer Day through public awareness walks, educational programs, media engagements, community interactions, and participation in the global “Upside Down” social media campaign, aimed at highlighting the life-altering impact of cancer.

President’s Statement

IMA leaders reiterated that early diagnosis significantly reduces cancer-related morbidity and mortality and called for opportunistic screening of oral, breast, and cervical cancers during routine clinical visits, especially for adults above 30 years of age.

The advisory has been jointly issued by Dr. Anilkumar J. Nayak, National President, IMA; Dr. Sarbari Dutta, Honorary Secretary General, IMA; and Dr. Dilip Kumar Acharya, Chairman, IMA Standing Committee for Cancer Prevention and Tobacco Control. IMA has requested all branches to submit brief reports and photographs of World Cancer Day activities to the association headquarters.

Reaffirming its commitment, IMA stated that only a united, proactive, and prevention-focused medical fraternity can reverse the rising cancer trend and safeguard the nation’s health.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/