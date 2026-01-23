Balasaheb Thackeray Birth Centenary: Sanjay Raut Asks If Modi Now Takes Inspiration From Eknath Shinde |

On the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, political temperatures in Maharashtra rose as Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The centenary, which is being marked with events across the state, has once again brought the legacy of Balasaheb and the split in the Shiv Sena into sharp focus.

Raut questions Modi tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to pay tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray, sharing a photograph and recalling how the Sena founder inspired him and showed direction to Maharashtra and the nation. Responding to the post, Sanjay Raut questioned the intent behind the tribute. He said that while Modi spoke about drawing inspiration and energy from Balasaheb, it was the same leadership that later broke the Shiv Sena, which he founded by him.

Raut asked whether the Prime Minister now draws inspiration and guidance from Eknath Shinde, who was installed as the Shiv Sena chief after the party split. His remarks were aimed at highlighting what he described as a contradiction between words of respect and political actions.

Attack on Shinde camp

Continuing his criticism, Raut lashed out at Eknath Shinde, accusing him of betraying the ideals and unity that Balasaheb Thackeray stood for. He said Balasaheb’s politics was rooted in strength through unity, whether it was for Marathi identity or Hindu unity, and that this thunderbolt of unity helped Maharashtra face every crisis.

According to Raut, Balasaheb empowered the common man, made him fearless and aware of his rights. That, he said, was the real reason Maharashtra continues to remember and revere him even a hundred years after his birth.

Centenary programme in Mumbai

A special programme is being organised by the Shiv Sena to mark the centenary at Shanmukhanand Hall in Mumbai. Sanjay Raut informed that Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray will be present at the event, a rare moment that has drawn public attention.

While Raut spoke at length about Balasaheb’s legacy and unity, he avoided commenting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the Shinde Sena and MNS alliance in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation.